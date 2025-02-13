Sanremo 2025, i Duran Duran tornano dopo 40 anni: testo e significato di The Wild Boys

In un Festival di Sanremo che guarda al futuro senza dimenticare le icone del passato, Carlo Conti prosegue la sua avventura da direttore artistico accogliendo sera dopo sera ospiti nazionali e internazionali che hanno segnato la storia della musica.
Dopo Jovanotti e Damiano David, la terza serata vedrà il grande ritorno dei Duran Duran, pronti a festeggiare i 40 anni dalla loro ultima apparizione sul palco dell’Ariston e, probabilmente, a far cantare il pubblico con la loro iconica The Wild Boys.
Sanremo 2025, i Duran Duran tornano all’Ariston
Sanremo, nel corso degli anni, ha ospitato giganti della musica, regalando performance indimenticabili e dando voce a testi che sono diventati veri e propri manifesti generazionali. I Duran Duran ne sono un esempio perfetto: protagonisti assoluti degli anni ’80, tornano ora a Sanremo per far rivivere quell’energia spensierata che ha fatto ballare e sognare milioni di persone.
La band di Simon Le Bon sarà ospite della terza serata di Sanremo 2025, in un momento che promette di rievocare le stesse emozioni di quel 9 febbraio 1985. “Eravamo davvero pazzi la prima volta. Eravamo famosi, ma non così tanto. Lo stavamo diventando in Italia, la gente iniziava a volerci bene. Stuoli di ragazzine ci seguivano in motorino”, hanno raccontato ricordando la loro avventura sanremese.
Ancora uniti e amatissimi, i Duran Duran sono pronti a farci emozionare con The Wild Boys, brano simbolo di una generazione di ragazzi ribelli in un mondo difficile, ostile e caotico. Un inno alla libertà e alla voglia di brillare nonostante le avversità, capace di avvicinare e ispirare i giovani degli anni ’80.
“The Wild Boys”, il testo della canzone dei Duran Duran
Wild boys
Wild boys
Wild boys
Wild boys
Wild, wild, boys, boys
The wild boys are calling
On their way back from the fire
In August moon’s surrender to
A dust cloud on the rise
Wild boys fallen far from glory
Reckless and so hungered
On the razors edge you trail
Because there’s murder by the roadside
In a sore afraid new world
They tried to break us
Looks like they’ll try again
Wild boys (wild boys) never lose it
Wild boys (wild boys) never chose this way
Wild boys (wild boys) never close your eyes
Wild boys always shine
You got sirens for a welcome
There’s bloodstain for your pain
And your telephone been ringing
While you’re dancing in the rain
Wild boys wonder where is glory
Where is all you angels
Now the figureheads of have fell
And lovers war with arrows
Over secrets they could tell
They tried to tame you looks like they’ll try again
Wild boys (wild boys) never lose it
Wild boys (wild boys) never chose this way
Wild boys (wild boys) never close your eyes
Wild boys always shine
Wild boys
Wild boys
Wild boys
Wild boys
Wild boys
Wild boys
Wild boys (wild boys) never lose it
Wild boys (wild boys) never chose this way
Wild boys (wild boys) never close your eyes
Wild boys always
Wild boys (wild boys) never lose it
Wild boys (wild boys) never chose this way
Wild boys (wild boys) never close your eyes
Wild boys always
Wild boys (wild boys) never lose it
Wild boys (wild boys) never chose this way
Wild boys (wild boys) never close your eyes
Wild boys always
Wild boys