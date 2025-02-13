Sanremo 2025, i Duran Duran tornano dopo 40 anni: testo e significato di The Wild Boys

Fonte: IPA Duran Duran

In un Festival di Sanremo che guarda al futuro senza dimenticare le icone del passato, Carlo Conti prosegue la sua avventura da direttore artistico accogliendo sera dopo sera ospiti nazionali e internazionali che hanno segnato la storia della musica.

Dopo Jovanotti e Damiano David, la terza serata vedrà il grande ritorno dei Duran Duran, pronti a festeggiare i 40 anni dalla loro ultima apparizione sul palco dell’Ariston e, probabilmente, a far cantare il pubblico con la loro iconica The Wild Boys.

Sanremo 2025, i Duran Duran tornano all’Ariston

Sanremo, nel corso degli anni, ha ospitato giganti della musica, regalando performance indimenticabili e dando voce a testi che sono diventati veri e propri manifesti generazionali. I Duran Duran ne sono un esempio perfetto: protagonisti assoluti degli anni ’80, tornano ora a Sanremo per far rivivere quell’energia spensierata che ha fatto ballare e sognare milioni di persone.

La band di Simon Le Bon sarà ospite della terza serata di Sanremo 2025, in un momento che promette di rievocare le stesse emozioni di quel 9 febbraio 1985. “Eravamo davvero pazzi la prima volta. Eravamo famosi, ma non così tanto. Lo stavamo diventando in Italia, la gente iniziava a volerci bene. Stuoli di ragazzine ci seguivano in motorino”, hanno raccontato ricordando la loro avventura sanremese.

Ancora uniti e amatissimi, i Duran Duran sono pronti a farci emozionare con The Wild Boys, brano simbolo di una generazione di ragazzi ribelli in un mondo difficile, ostile e caotico. Un inno alla libertà e alla voglia di brillare nonostante le avversità, capace di avvicinare e ispirare i giovani degli anni ’80.

“The Wild Boys”, il testo della canzone dei Duran Duran

Wild boys

Wild boys

Wild boys

Wild boys

Wild, wild, boys, boys

The wild boys are calling

On their way back from the fire

In August moon’s surrender to

A dust cloud on the rise

Wild boys fallen far from glory

Reckless and so hungered

On the razors edge you trail

Because there’s murder by the roadside

In a sore afraid new world

They tried to break us

Looks like they’ll try again

Wild boys (wild boys) never lose it

Wild boys (wild boys) never chose this way

Wild boys (wild boys) never close your eyes

Wild boys always shine

You got sirens for a welcome

There’s bloodstain for your pain

And your telephone been ringing

While you’re dancing in the rain

Wild boys wonder where is glory

Where is all you angels

Now the figureheads of have fell

And lovers war with arrows

Over secrets they could tell

They tried to tame you looks like they’ll try again

Wild boys (wild boys) never lose it

Wild boys (wild boys) never chose this way

Wild boys (wild boys) never close your eyes

Wild boys always shine

Wild boys

Wild boys

Wild boys

Wild boys

Wild boys

Wild boys

Wild boys (wild boys) never lose it

Wild boys (wild boys) never chose this way

Wild boys (wild boys) never close your eyes

Wild boys always

Wild boys (wild boys) never lose it

Wild boys (wild boys) never chose this way

Wild boys (wild boys) never close your eyes

Wild boys always

Wild boys (wild boys) never lose it

Wild boys (wild boys) never chose this way

Wild boys (wild boys) never close your eyes

Wild boys always

Wild boys