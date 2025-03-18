iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025, la lista completa dei vincitori

Fonte: IPA Sabrina Carpenter e Taylor Swift tra le vincitrici degli "iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025"

Una serata densa di riconoscimenti e grandi stelle della musica quella degli iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025: un evento che ha conferito i riconoscimenti in diverse categorie a coloro che sono stati più ascoltati e apprezzati nel corso dell’anno all’interno delle stazioni radiofoniche della piattaforma.

Tra gli artisti premiati, svettano Taylor Swift e Morgan Wallen, oltre a una serie di artiste che hanno ottenuto premi onorari: ecco la lista completa dei vincitori.

“iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025”, Taylor Swift in vetta

La dodicesima edizione degli iHeartRadio Music Awards ha regalato una serie di grandi emozioni sul palco del Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles: un evento che, proprio come i Grammy, oltre a premiare i grandi della musica internazionale, fornisce una panoramica del gradimento del pubblico e, spesso, riconfermando nomi ormai entrati nell’olimpo della scena musicale.

Anche nel corso della serata che si è tenuta lunedì 17 marzo 2025, infatti, Taylor Swift ha saputo farsi valere: la reginetta del pop ha infatti ottenuto dieci candidature diventando l’artista più nominata dell’edizione accanto a Morgan Wallen e vincendo, tra le altre, la categoria Artist of the Year. Con 9 candidature, invece, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone e Sabrina Carpenter, che ha trionfato accaparrandosi il premio Pop Song Of The Year.

La serata ha poi decretato i vincitori dei premi onorari: Lady Gaga ha ricevuto l’ iHeartRadio Innovator Award 2025, mentre Mariah Carey ha stretto l’iHeartRadio Icon Award 2025.

Premiata ancora una volta anche Taylor Swift per il suo Eras ​​Tour, nominato Tour del secolo. Nelly ha invece ricevuto l’iHeartRadio Landmark Award, per festeggiare il 25esimo anniversario del suo album di debutto in studio.

“iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025”, la lista dei vincitori

Song of the Year:

Beautiful Things – Benson Boone

Pop Song of the Year:

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

Pop Artist of the Year:

Sabrina Carpenter

Artist of the Year:

Taylor Swift

Album of the Year:

Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish

Pop Album of the Year:

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

Gracie Abrams

Best Collaboration:

Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars

Best New Artist (Pop):

Teddy Swims

Country Song of the Year:

I Had Some Help – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year:

Jelly Roll

Best New Artist (Country):

Shaboozey

Country Album of the Year:

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

GloRilla

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):

BossMan Dlow

R&B Song of the Year:

Made For Me – Muni Long

R&B Album of the Year:

COMING HOME – Usher

R&B Artist of the Year:

SZA

World Artist of the Year:

Tyla

Best New Artist (R&B):

4Batz

Alternative Song of the Year:

Too Sweet – Hozier

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Green Day

Alternative Album of the Year:

Clancy – twenty one pilots

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock):

Fontaines D.C.

Rock Song of the Year:

A Symptom of Being Human – Shinedown

Rock Artist of the Year:

Shinedown

Rock Album of the Year:

From Zero – LINKIN PARK

Dance Song of the Year:

360 – Charli XCX

Dance Album of the Year:

brat – Charli XCX

Dance Artist of the Year:

David Guetta

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year:

Perro Negro – Bad Bunny feat. FEID

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year:

FEID

Latin Pop / Urban Album of the Year:

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban):

Kapo

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Alch Si – Grupo Frontera e Carin León

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

ÉXODO – Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Peso Pluma

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):

Xavi

K-pop Artist of the Year:

ATEEZ

K-pop Song of the Year:

Who – Jimin

K-pop Album of the Year:

Ate – Stray Kids

Best New Artist (K-pop):

ILLIT

Producer of the Year:

Julian Bunetta

Songwriter of the Year:

Amy Allen

Favorite Soundtrack:

Wicked

Favorite Broadway Debut:

Rachel Zegler – Romeo + Juliet

Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge:

GGUM – Yeonjun (TXT)

Favorite Surprise Guest:

Taylor Swift portando sul palco Travis Kelce

Favorite Tour Tradition:

Taylor Swift – Surprise songs

Best Lyrics:

Fortnight – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best Music Video:

Fortnight – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Favorite Tour Style:

Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour

Favorite Tour Photographer:

Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter

Favorite On Screen:

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)