iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025, la lista completa dei vincitori

Una serata densa di riconoscimenti e grandi stelle della musica quella degli iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025: un evento che ha conferito i riconoscimenti in diverse categorie a coloro che sono stati più ascoltati e apprezzati nel corso dell’anno all’interno delle stazioni radiofoniche della piattaforma.
Tra gli artisti premiati, svettano Taylor Swift e Morgan Wallen, oltre a una serie di artiste che hanno ottenuto premi onorari: ecco la lista completa dei vincitori.
“iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025”, Taylor Swift in vetta
La dodicesima edizione degli iHeartRadio Music Awards ha regalato una serie di grandi emozioni sul palco del Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles: un evento che, proprio come i Grammy, oltre a premiare i grandi della musica internazionale, fornisce una panoramica del gradimento del pubblico e, spesso, riconfermando nomi ormai entrati nell’olimpo della scena musicale.
Anche nel corso della serata che si è tenuta lunedì 17 marzo 2025, infatti, Taylor Swift ha saputo farsi valere: la reginetta del pop ha infatti ottenuto dieci candidature diventando l’artista più nominata dell’edizione accanto a Morgan Wallen e vincendo, tra le altre, la categoria Artist of the Year. Con 9 candidature, invece, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone e Sabrina Carpenter, che ha trionfato accaparrandosi il premio Pop Song Of The Year.
La serata ha poi decretato i vincitori dei premi onorari: Lady Gaga ha ricevuto l’ iHeartRadio Innovator Award 2025, mentre Mariah Carey ha stretto l’iHeartRadio Icon Award 2025.
Premiata ancora una volta anche Taylor Swift per il suo Eras Tour, nominato Tour del secolo. Nelly ha invece ricevuto l’iHeartRadio Landmark Award, per festeggiare il 25esimo anniversario del suo album di debutto in studio.
“iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025”, la lista dei vincitori
Song of the Year:
Beautiful Things – Benson Boone
Pop Song of the Year:
Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
Pop Artist of the Year:
Sabrina Carpenter
Artist of the Year:
Taylor Swift
Album of the Year:
Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
Pop Album of the Year:
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Gracie Abrams
Best Collaboration:
Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars
Best New Artist (Pop):
Teddy Swims
Country Song of the Year:
I Had Some Help – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year:
Jelly Roll
Best New Artist (Country):
Shaboozey
Country Album of the Year:
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
Hip-Hop Album of the Year:
We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
GloRilla
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):
BossMan Dlow
R&B Song of the Year:
Made For Me – Muni Long
R&B Album of the Year:
COMING HOME – Usher
R&B Artist of the Year:
SZA
World Artist of the Year:
Tyla
Best New Artist (R&B):
4Batz
Alternative Song of the Year:
Too Sweet – Hozier
Alternative Artist of the Year:
Green Day
Alternative Album of the Year:
Clancy – twenty one pilots
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock):
Fontaines D.C.
Rock Song of the Year:
A Symptom of Being Human – Shinedown
Rock Artist of the Year:
Shinedown
Rock Album of the Year:
From Zero – LINKIN PARK
Dance Song of the Year:
360 – Charli XCX
Dance Album of the Year:
brat – Charli XCX
Dance Artist of the Year:
David Guetta
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year:
Perro Negro – Bad Bunny feat. FEID
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year:
FEID
Latin Pop / Urban Album of the Year:
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban):
Kapo
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Alch Si – Grupo Frontera e Carin León
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
ÉXODO – Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Peso Pluma
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):
Xavi
K-pop Artist of the Year:
ATEEZ
K-pop Song of the Year:
Who – Jimin
K-pop Album of the Year:
Ate – Stray Kids
Best New Artist (K-pop):
ILLIT
Producer of the Year:
Julian Bunetta
Songwriter of the Year:
Amy Allen
Favorite Soundtrack:
Wicked
Favorite Broadway Debut:
Rachel Zegler – Romeo + Juliet
Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge:
GGUM – Yeonjun (TXT)
Favorite Surprise Guest:
Taylor Swift portando sul palco Travis Kelce
Favorite Tour Tradition:
Taylor Swift – Surprise songs
Best Lyrics:
Fortnight – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
Best Music Video:
Fortnight – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
Favorite Tour Style:
Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour
Favorite Tour Photographer:
Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter
Favorite On Screen:
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)