I Luv It, testo e significato del nuovo singolo di Camila Cabello

Dopo aver spopolato con singoli come Señorita, Havana, e Bam bam, e aver ottenuto 15 dischi di platino e 5 dischi d’oro solo in Italia, Camila Cabello torna con un nuovo singolo. I Luv It è il nuovo brano in collaborazione con Playboi Carti che è possibile ascoltare in radio e sulle piattaforme dal 4 aprile.

“I Luv It”, significato della canzone di Camila Cabello

I Luv It è il nuovo pezzo di Camila Cabello. Un brano che apre le porte a una sua nuova e personale era discografica, che la vedrà sperimentare con nuove sonorità. Parlando del brano, Camila ha raccontato a Paper Magazine:“ È genuinamente caotico, veloce e digitalizzato, che ti sfreccia davanti come un’auto sportiva a Miami”.

Un cambio di rotta che, per alcuni, è una scelta calcolata per ottenere nuovi fan. Un’accusa che pare non toccare Camila. “Ci sono alcuni commenti (sui social) che vedo del tipo: ‘Vuole tanto essere quella ragazza e non lo sarà mai. E io replico: Non voglio essere quella ragazza. Non so nemmeno cosa significhi”

Il brano brano riprende la chimica, il caos che deriva dallo stare bene con qualcuno: “Alcune cose nel regno degli umani mi fanno sentire come se fossi lanciata nello spazio e uno di questi momenti è dato dalle rare volte in cui ho trovato una chimica incredibile con qualcuno. Parte del pacchetto è anche il dramma emotivo tra voi e quella persona, il caos, le farfalle, i nervi, la passione. È insostenibile, non è un processo pacifico ed è estenuante. Ma lo adoro”.

“I Luv It”, testo della canzone di Camila Cabello

Supersonic (Yeah, ooh), in your orbit (Yeah, ah)

And I’m bad (Uh), diabolic (Uh)

Bottle rocket (Ooh), on the carpet (Yeah)

Threw it back and he caught it

I go soprano, baby, go down low

And when he leads, I gotta follow (Ooh)

I’m blackin’ out, I’m on a spiral (Yeah)

I need you now and tomorrow

I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it

I love it, I love it, I love it

I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it

I love it, I love it, I love it

I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it

I love it, I love it, ooh

I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it

I love it, I love it, I love it

Lemons on thе chain with the V-cuts (Yeah, yeah, brr)

Lеmons on the chain with the V-cuts (Yeah, yeah, brr)

Lemons in their face, watch ‘em freeze up (Ah, ah, brr, brr)

Lemons in their face, watch ‘em freeze up (Ah, ah, brr)

Super twisted, sick addicted (Addicted)

Kiss me hard, someday you’ll miss this

Meteor shower, in your power

Seein’ stars, oh my God

I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it

I love it, I love it, I love it

I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it

I love it, I love it, I love it

I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it

I love it, I love it, ooh

I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it

I love it, I love it, I love it

Lemons on the chain with the V-cuts (Yeah, yeah, brr)

Lemons on the chain with the V-cuts (Yeah, yeah, brr)

Lemons in their face, watch ‘em freeze up (Ah, ah, brr, brr)

Lemons in their face, watch ‘em freeze up (Ah, ah, brr)

Lemons on the chain with the V-cuts (V-cuts, yeah, yeah, brr)

Lemons on the chain with the V-cuts (V-cuts, yeah, yeah, brr)

Lemons in their face, watch ‘em freeze up (Ah, ah, brr, brr)

Lemons in their face, watch ‘em freeze up (Ah, ah, brr)

Uh, uh, uh, uh (Ah, ah, brr)

Uh, uh, uh, uh (Ah, ah)

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh (Ah, ah, brr)

Slow down, baby (Ah)

Oh, you on the road now?

Oh, you grown now?

I guess we grown now

You tryna take your time by your ‘lone

All this Novocaine got me numb to the drugs now

Movin’ on Mary Jane, I feel burnt out like the sun now

Aventador, SVJ, I’m ridin’ ‘round with her perm’ out

Aventador, SVJ, I’m ridin’ ‘round with her perm’ out

Pink cups we gon’ wear ‘em out

How the fuck we gon’ share em out?

Ooh, we too up like Clairmont

Leave a nigga face down, fuckin’ ‘round, bitch nigga gon’ find out

I’m hoppin’ on you niggas like the feds, like tryna fuckin’ round these hoes

Told ya like ándale, ándale, ándale, I’m out of control (Out of control)

Yeah, I love it

She says I’m way too young for her

Yeah, I love it

She says I’m way too young for her