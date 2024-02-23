Testo e significato di Love on, il nuovo singolo di Selena Gomez

Da Single soon a Love on: non solo titoli dei singoli di una seguitissima e amata Selena Gomez, ma anche parole che, in un certo senso, ripercorrono il suo percorso emotivo e amoroso. La ex reginetta di Disney Channel ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo sulla scia della sua nuova relazione con Benny Blanco.
“Love on”, significato della canzone di Selena Gomez
Parole d’amore e lingua francese sono gli ingredienti usati da Selena Gomez per il suo ultimo singolo, Love on. Un testo che pare voler raccontare una storia d’amore felice, proprio come quella che la cantante ha iniziato da qualche tempo insieme a Benny Blanco. Niente più periodi da single per la cantante, che oltre ad aver pubblicato la canzone, ha realizzato un video romantico, colorato e con una nota di Francia che regala le giuste immagini per accompagnare un brano così frizzante.
Una canzone, quella di Gomez, che enfatizza l’aria romantica della vita parigina e lo stato d’animo del condividere un nuovo amore: un viaggio all’interno di una storia con parecchi accenni piccanti, tipici di una relazione molto passionale.
“Love on”, testo della canzone di Selena Gomez
Qu’est-ce que je vais te nommer?
Je vais te nommer
“L’amour”
“L’amour tendre”
Wait ‘til I turn my love on
Wait ‘til, wait ‘til
Wait ‘til I turn my love on
I’m no cheap thrill
I’m a roller coaster ride, baby, jump on
Come on, come on
‘Cause baby if you can’t tell
You’re what I wanna love on, oh
This doesn’t have to be
Some sort of mathematical equation
Slip off your jeans, slide in the sheets
Screaming “yes” in quotations
Clock in, baby, get to work
Night shift, but with all the perks
Timestamping when you fell in love
Time can’t mеss with us
Ooh, if you think about fallin’
Got you covered like garmеnts
Ooh, I deserve an applause for
Keeping you up late ‘til you can’t see straight, just wait, woo
Wait ‘til I turn my love on
Wait ‘til, wait ‘til
Wait ‘til I turn my love on (Wait ‘til I turn my love on)
I’m no cheap thrill
I’m a roller coaster ride, baby, jump on
Come on, come on
‘Cause, baby, if you can’t tell (Baby, if you can’t tell)
You’re what I wanna love on, oh
Wait ‘til I turn my love on (Wait ‘til I turn my love on)
Wait ‘til, wait ‘til
Wait ‘til I turn my love on (Wait ‘til I turn my love on)
You’ll get your thrill
Just promise you’ll be patient with the outcome
Oh, come on
‘Cause, baby, if you can’t tell (Baby, if you can’t tell)
You’re what I wanna love on, oh
Why are we conversing over this steak tartare
When we could be somewhere other than here
Making out in the back of a car?
Or in the back of a bar
Or we could make a memoir, yeah
On the back wall of the last stall
In the bathroom at The Bazaar
Ooh, if you think about fallin’
Got you covered like garments (I got you covered)
Ooh, I deserve an applause for
Keeping you up late ‘til you can’t see straight, just wait, woo
Wait ‘til I turn my love on
Wait ‘til, wait ‘til
Wait ‘til I turn my love on (Wait ‘til I turn my love on)
I’m no cheap thrill
I’m a rollercoaster ride, baby, jump on
Come on, come on
‘Cause, baby, if you can’t tell (Baby, if you can’t tell)
You’re what I wanna love on, oh
Wait ‘til I turn my love on (Wait ‘til I turn my love on)
Wait ‘til, wait ‘til
Wait ‘til I turn my love on (Wait ‘til I turn my love on)
You’ll get your thrill
Just promise you’ll be patient with the outcome
Oh, come on
‘Cause, baby, if you can’t tell (Baby, if you can’t tell)
You’re what I wanna love on, oh
Wait ‘til I, oh, yeah
Wait ‘til I
Baby, if you can’t tell
You’re what I wanna love on, oh