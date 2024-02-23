Testo e significato di Love on, il nuovo singolo di Selena Gomez

Fonte: IPA Selena Gomez

Da Single soon a Love on: non solo titoli dei singoli di una seguitissima e amata Selena Gomez, ma anche parole che, in un certo senso, ripercorrono il suo percorso emotivo e amoroso. La ex reginetta di Disney Channel ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo sulla scia della sua nuova relazione con Benny Blanco.

“Love on”, significato della canzone di Selena Gomez

Parole d’amore e lingua francese sono gli ingredienti usati da Selena Gomez per il suo ultimo singolo, Love on. Un testo che pare voler raccontare una storia d’amore felice, proprio come quella che la cantante ha iniziato da qualche tempo insieme a Benny Blanco. Niente più periodi da single per la cantante, che oltre ad aver pubblicato la canzone, ha realizzato un video romantico, colorato e con una nota di Francia che regala le giuste immagini per accompagnare un brano così frizzante.

Una canzone, quella di Gomez, che enfatizza l’aria romantica della vita parigina e lo stato d’animo del condividere un nuovo amore: un viaggio all’interno di una storia con parecchi accenni piccanti, tipici di una relazione molto passionale.

“Love on”, testo della canzone di Selena Gomez

Qu’est-ce que je vais te nommer?

Je vais te nommer

“L’amour”

“L’amour tendre”

Wait ‘til I turn my love on

Wait ‘til, wait ‘til

Wait ‘til I turn my love on

I’m no cheap thrill

I’m a roller coaster ride, baby, jump on

Come on, come on

‘Cause baby if you can’t tell

You’re what I wanna love on, oh

This doesn’t have to be

Some sort of mathematical equation

Slip off your jeans, slide in the sheets

Screaming “yes” in quotations

Clock in, baby, get to work

Night shift, but with all the perks

Timestamping when you fell in love

Time can’t mеss with us

Ooh, if you think about fallin’

Got you covered like garmеnts

Ooh, I deserve an applause for

Keeping you up late ‘til you can’t see straight, just wait, woo

Wait ‘til I turn my love on

Wait ‘til, wait ‘til

Wait ‘til I turn my love on (Wait ‘til I turn my love on)

I’m no cheap thrill

I’m a roller coaster ride, baby, jump on

Come on, come on

‘Cause, baby, if you can’t tell (Baby, if you can’t tell)

You’re what I wanna love on, oh

Wait ‘til I turn my love on (Wait ‘til I turn my love on)

Wait ‘til, wait ‘til

Wait ‘til I turn my love on (Wait ‘til I turn my love on)

You’ll get your thrill

Just promise you’ll be patient with the outcome

Oh, come on

‘Cause, baby, if you can’t tell (Baby, if you can’t tell)

You’re what I wanna love on, oh

Why are we conversing over this steak tartare

When we could be somewhere other than here

Making out in the back of a car?

Or in the back of a bar

Or we could make a memoir, yeah

On the back wall of the last stall

In the bathroom at The Bazaar

Ooh, if you think about fallin’

Got you covered like garments (I got you covered)

Ooh, I deserve an applause for

Keeping you up late ‘til you can’t see straight, just wait, woo

Wait ‘til I turn my love on

Wait ‘til, wait ‘til

Wait ‘til I turn my love on (Wait ‘til I turn my love on)

I’m no cheap thrill

I’m a rollercoaster ride, baby, jump on

Come on, come on

‘Cause, baby, if you can’t tell (Baby, if you can’t tell)

You’re what I wanna love on, oh

Wait ‘til I turn my love on (Wait ‘til I turn my love on)

Wait ‘til, wait ‘til

Wait ‘til I turn my love on (Wait ‘til I turn my love on)

You’ll get your thrill

Just promise you’ll be patient with the outcome

Oh, come on

‘Cause, baby, if you can’t tell (Baby, if you can’t tell)

You’re what I wanna love on, oh

Wait ‘til I, oh, yeah

Wait ‘til I

Baby, if you can’t tell

You’re what I wanna love on, oh