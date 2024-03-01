Doctor, testo e significato della nuova canzone di Miley Cyrus

Fonte: IPA Miley Cyrus

Continua la scia di successi di Miley Cyrus, che dopo essere tornata col botto grazie al suo ultimo disco Endless Summer Vacation e a Flowers, canzone che ha ottenuto due Grammy Awards per la migliore registrazione e la migliore performance pop solista confermandosi il singolo più venduto del 2023 per IFPI, pubblica un brano dal titolo Doctor.

“Doctor”, significato della canzone di Miley Cyrus

Dopo l’incredibile successo di Flowers, Miley Cyrus cerca di mantenere la sua attuale popolarità musicale con un nuovo incredibile pezzo. La canzone, in collaborazione con Pharrell, si intitola Doctor (Work it out) ed è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme a partire dal 1° marzo 2024.

Il brano è stato annunciato a fine febbraio, ma pare che la sua nascita sia avvenuta nel 2013 e dovesse far parte dell’album Bangerz. 11 anni dopo, la cantante ha deciso di pubblicarlo regalandogli un battesimo invidiabile: Doctor è infatti stata utilizzata come colonna sonora di una sfilata maschile di Louis Vuitton della Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Doctor è una canzone allegra, spensierata, che ricorda gli anni ’70 in cui Miley si rivolge al suo uomo chiedendogli di lasciarsi andare. Un testo giocoso in cui la cantante, proprio come in medicina, cerca di capire un “problema” nel paziente, dicendogli che qualcosa si sta per aggravare: la loro passione.

“Doctor”, testo della canzone di Miley Cyrus

I could be your doctor

And I could be your nurse

I think I see the problem

It’s only gon’ get worse

A midnight medication

Just show me where it hurts

I need to rock you, baby

Before your body bursts

Let me work it out (Oh)

Let me work it out, oh yeah

Let lil’ mama work you out (Huh, ah)

You wanna work it out? (Wanna work it out? Oh yeah, ow)

You’re my lover (You’re my lover)

I show you sympathy

Take your sugar (Take your sugar)

And pour it into me

Let’s let bygones be bygones

And throw it all away

You’re my lover

I wanna hear you say

I feel like working it out, yeah

If that’s something you wanna do (Uh, uh)

Yeah, I feel like working it out

Baby, if you want me to

I could be your doctor

And I could be your nurse

I think I see the problem

It’s only gon’ get worse (Uh, uh)

A midnight medication

Just show me where it hurts (Uh)

I need to rock you, baby

Before your body bursts

Let me work it out (Let me, let me, ah, let me, let me, let me)

Let me work it out, oh yeah (Let me, let me, ah, let me, let me, let me)

Let lil’ mama work you out (Let me, let me, ha, let me, let me, let me)

You wanna work it out? Oh yeah (Wanna work it out, yeah, babe)

Are you on the fence?

Stop playing on the side

Are you on the fence?

Don’t waste my damn time (Don’t waste my damn time)

Are you on the fence?

I’ll slip but I won’t slide

Don’t gotta be forever

Just together for the night

I feel like working it out

If that’s something you wanna do

Yeah, I feel like working it out

Baby, if you want me to

I could be your doctor (I could be your doctor)

And I could be your nurse

I think I see the problem

It’s only gon’ get worse (Uh, uh)

A midnight medication

Just show me where it hurts (Uh)

I need to rock you, baby

Before your body bursts

Let me work it out (Let me, let me, ah, let me, let me, let me)

Let me work it out, oh yeah (Let me work it out, yeah; Let me, let me, ah, let me, let me, let me)

Let lil’ mama work you out (Let me, let me, ha, let me, let me, let me)

You wanna work it out? Oh yeah (Wanna work it out, yeah, babe)

Let me, let me, ah, let me, let me, let me

Let me, let me, ah, let me, let me, let me

Let me, let me, ah, let me, let me, let me

You wanna work it out? (Wanna work it out, yeah)