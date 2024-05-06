Not Like Us, testo della canzone di Kendrick Lamar contro Drake

Fonte: Getty Images Kendrick Lamar e Drake

Ancora tanto dissapore tra Drake e Kendrck Lamar, che dopo essersi insultati per settimane a suon di musica continuano a lanciarsi frecciatine personali pesantissime. L’ultima, quella di Kendrick all’interno di Not Like Us, un brano che accusa il rapper in maniera diretta.

Kendrick Lamar contro Drake

Che tra Drake e Kendrick Lamar non scorra buon sangue è cosa assodata da parecchio tempo. I due non perdono mai occasione di farlo notare montando dissing all’ultima rima, e oggi le questioni sembrano più accese che mai. i rapper infatti si stanno facendo una guerra musicale ormai diventata virale tra i fan, che l’hanno già battezzata Civil War.

Tutto è partito da un brano di Kendrick Lamar in cui sosteneva che Drake non fosse alla sua altezza. Il cantante, colpito dalla cosa, aveva risposto in modo pesante pubblicando Family Matters, un brano in cui, parlando della relazione tra Lamar e la compagna, lo accusava non così velatamente di infedeltà. Da quel momento la questione è degenerata tanto da portare Lamar a sostenere che Drake abbia una figlia segreta. Un’accusa che Drake ha subito smentito, ma che non ha spento le polemiche a suon di rime.

Kendrick ha infatti pubblicato un altro pezzo Not Like Us, in cui affonda ancora una volta il collega andando sempre sul personale. Questa volta, il testo accusa Drake e il suo team di pedofilia, e accusa il rapper di appoggiare tanti suoi colleghi per gonfiare il suo fragile ego, in modo che lo aiutino a nascondere le sue mediocri capacità di cantante. Accuse pesantissime in pieno stile Lamar e che, conoscendo entrambi, difficilmente saranno l’ultimo capitolo della questione.

“Not Like Us”, testo della canzone di Kendrick Lamar

Ayy, Mustard on the beat, ho

Deebo, any rap nigga, he a free throw

Man down, call an amberlamps, tell him, “Breathe, bro”

Nail a nigga to the cross, he walk around like Teezo

What’s up with these jabroni-ass niggas tryna see Compton?

The industry can hate me, fuck ‘em all and they mama

How many opps you really got? I mean, it’s too many options

I’m finna pass on this body, I’m John Stockton

Beat your ass and hide the Bible if God watchin’

Sometimes you gotta pop out and show niggas

Certified boogeyman, I’m the one that up the score with ‘em

Walk him down, whole time I know he got some ho in him

Pole on him, extort shit, bully, Death Row on him

Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young

You better not ever go to cell block one

To any bitch that talk to him and they in love

Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him

They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs

And Party at the party, playin’ with his nose now

And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?

Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles

Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot, fuck ‘em up

Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, I’ma do my stuff

Why you trollin’ like a bitch? Ain’t you tired?

Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A-Minor

They not like us, they not like us, they not like us

They not like us, they not like us, they not like us

You think the Bay gon’ let you disrespect Pac, nigga?

I think that Oakland show gon’ be your last stop, nigga

Did Cole fouI, I don’t know why you still pretendin’

What is the owl? Bird niggas and bird bitches, go

The audience not dumb

Shape the stories how you want, hey, Drake, they’re not slow

Rabbit hole is still deep, I can go further, I promise

Ain’t that somethin’? B-Rad stands for bitch

And you Malibu most wanted

Ain’t no law, boy, you ballboy, fetch Gatorade or somethin’

Since 2009, I had this bitch jumpin’

You niggas’ll get a wedgie, be flipped over your boxers

What OVO for? The “Other Vaginal Option”? Pussy

Nigga better straighten they posture, got famous all up in Compton

Might write this with a doctrine, tell the pop star, “Quit hidin’”

Fuck a caption, want action, no accident, and I’m hands-on

He fuck around, get polished

Fucked on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that’s connivin’

Then get his face tatted like a bitch apologizin’

I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither

From Alondra down to Central, nigga better not speak on Serena

And your home boy need subpoena, that predator move in flocks

That name gotta be registered and placed on neighborhood watch

I lean on you niggas like another line of Wock’

Yeah, it’s all eyes on me, and I’ma send it up to Pac, ayy

Put the wrong label on me, I’ma get ‘em dropped, ayy

Sweet Chin Music, and I won’t pass the aux, ayy

How many stocks do I really have in stock? Ayy

One, two, three, four, five, plus five, ayy

Devil is a lie, he a 69 God, ayy

Freaky-ass niggas need to stay they ass inside, ayy

Roll they ass up like a fresh pack of ‘za, ayy

City is back up, it’s a must, we outside, ayy

They not like us, they not like us, they not like us

They not like us, they not like us, they not like us

Once upon a time, all of us was in chains

Homie still doubled down callin’ us some slaves

Atlanta was the Mecca, buildin’ railroads and trains

Bear with me for a second, let me put y’all on game

The settlers was usin’ town folk to make ‘em richer

Fast-forward, 2024, you got the same agenda

You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance

Let me break it down for you, this the real nigga challenge

You called Future when you didn’t see the club (Ayy, what?)

Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up (What?)

21 gave you false street cred

Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head (Ayy, what?)

Quavo said you can be from Northside (What?)

2 Chainz say you good, but he lied

You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars

No, you not a colleague, you a fuckin’ colonizer

The family matter, and the truth of the matter

It was God’s plan to show y’all the liar

Mm

Mm-mm

He a fan, he a fan, he a fan (Mm)

He a fan, he a fan, he a—

Freaky-ass nigga, he a 69 God

Freaky-ass nigga, he a 69 God

Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life

Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life

Freaky-ass nigga, he a 69 God

Freaky-ass nigga, he a 69 God

Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life

Hey, hey, hey, hey, run for your life

Let me hear you say, “OV-ho” (OV-ho)

Say, “OV-ho” (OV-ho)

Then step this way, step that way

Then step this way, step that way

Are you my friend?

Are we locked in?

Then step this way, step that way

Then step this way, step that way