Taylor Swift, thanK you aIMee è un brano dedicato alla faida con Kim Kardashian?

Un altro periodo stellare per Taylor Swift, che dopo l’uscita del suo ultimo disco, The Tortured Poets Department, è sulla bocca di tutti per via della sua nuova musica. 31 canzoni completamente nuove, che raccontano tanto della cantante. Una di queste, thanK you aIMee, sembra però essere qualcosa in più: tanti fan attenti, infatti, hanno sospettato che il brano in questione fosse una frecciatina non così nascosta a Kim Kardashian, con cui da sempre non scorre buon sangue.

“thanK you aIMee” parla di Kim Kardashian?

Potrebbe essersi riacceso qualche dissapore tra Taylor Swift e Kim Kardashian. Il motivo? Il testo di thanK you aIMee, una delle canzoni della cantante appartenente al nuovo album The Tortured Poets Department. Dopo l’uscita del brano, in tanti hanno iniziato a sospettare che la protagonista della canzone, una ragazza liceale un po’ bulla simile a una statua di bronzo con autoabbronzante, potesse essere proprio la Kardashian, da sempre ai ferri corti con la reginetta del pop.

Non solo per via del suo amore per gli spray autoabbronzanti, ma anche per un messaggio, non così criptico, all’interno del titolo della canzone. Le lettere maiuscole, infatti, recitano proprio la parola Kim. La questione è spopolata tra i fan di entrambe, senza però trovare conferma da parte dell’ormai impegnatissima cantante.

Certo è che, per quanto possa essere una coincidenza, è ben noto che tra le due non ci sia mai stata una grande simpatia. Basti pensare al 2016, quando Kanye West, l’ex marito della Kardashian, aveva deciso di parlare della Swift in un modo non troppo carino all’interno del suo brano Famous. Una cosa che alla cantante non era piaciuta, ma che Kim aveva giustificato sostenendo che Swift aveva letto e approvato il testo, con tanto di telefonata registrata.

Una questione che alla Swift non è mai andata giù e che, in un’intervista per il Time, aveva commentato con forza: “Una telefonata registrata illegalmente, che Kim Kardashian ha modificato e poi diffuso per dire a tutti che ero una bugiarda.”

Considerando la gravità dell’accusa, il sospetto dei fan è più che fondato. In più, non sarebbe la prima frecciatina che Taylor lancia tramite una canzone del suo album. Kim Kardashian, dal lato suo, pare invece aver messo una pietra sopra la faida. Secondo un informatore di People, infatti: “Lei mi ha assicurato che ha superato la questione e pensa che Taylor dovrebbe andare avanti. Lei ha detto basta, non vuole restare ancorata a questo. Non capisce perché Taylor continui a insistere su questo argomento. Sono passati tanti anni ed è giusto guardare oltre“.

“​​thanK you aIMee”, testo della canzone di Taylor Swift

When I picture my hometown

There’s a bronze, spray-tanned statue of you

And a plaque underneath it

That threatens to push me down the stairs at our school

And it was always the same searing pain

But I dreamed that one day I could say

All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’

And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel

Screamed: Fuck you, Aimee! To the night sky as the blood was gushin’

But I can’t forget the way you made me heal

And it wasn’t a fair fight, or a clean kill

Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе

And then she wrote hеadlines in the local paper

Laughing at each baby step I’d take

And it was always the same searing pain

But I prayed that one day I could say

All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’

And I couldn’t wait to show you it was real

Screamed: Fuck you, Aimee! To the night sky as the blood was gushin’

But I can’t forget the way you made me heal

Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman

But she used to say she wished that you were dead

I push each boulder up the hill

Your words are still just ringing in my head, ringing in my head

I wrote a thousand songs that you find uncool

I built a legacy, which you can’t undo

But when I count the scars, there’s a moment of truth

That there wouldn’t be this if there hadn’t been you

And maybe you’ve reframed it

And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue

I don’t think you’ve changed much

And so I changed your name and any real defining clues

And one day, your kid comes home singin’

A song that only us two is gonna know is about you, ‘cause

All that time you were throwin’ punches, it was all for nothin’

And our town, it looks so small from way up here

Screamed: Thank you, Aimee! To the night sky, and the stars are stunnin’

‘Cause I can’t forget the way you made me heal

Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman

But she used to say she wished that you were dead

So I pushed each boulder up that hill

Your words were still just ringin’ in my head, ringin’ in my head

Thank you, Aimee

Thank you, Aimee