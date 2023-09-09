Olivia Rodrigo, “the grudge”: testo e significato

La sfida per i VMAs è aperta, che i Måneskin inizino a tremare: Olivia Rodrigo è infatti pronta a tutto pur di espugnare quel palco, forte dei tre Grammy Awards conquistati in carriera e della voglia di presentare il suo ultimo lavoro in studio. Il nuovo album si chiama Guts e promette benissimo. E con un singolo come Vampire, non poteva essere altrimenti. Prima posizione della Billboard Hot 100, poi in radio e in vetta ai singoli UK. Vi dice qualcosa? Ora, a pochi giorni dagli MTV Video Music Awards per i quali è attesissima performer, rilascia un nuovo brano: the grudge.

Un amore tormentato, sofferto e distrutto da un tradimento. Olivia Rodrigo racconta dei tumulti emotivi che sono seguiti a questo avvenimento per il quale non riesce proprio a darsi pace. Il perdono? Certo, è una possibilità, ma il viaggio interiore che la conduce verso la guarigione è lungo e pieno di insidie.

Il brano è il secondo singolo estratto da Guts, la sua ultima prova in studio pubblicata l’8 settembre 2023. Si tratta inoltre di un passo in avanti nella sua scrittura, sebbene il sound sia quello che facilmente associamo ai suoi brani. A parlare della sua evoluzione artistica è stata proprio lei: “Quando stavo scrivendo Sour ero nuova a questo lavoro e avevo il cuore spezzato; mi sedevo al pianoforte per ore e mi sentivo sopraffatta dalle cose che volevo esprimere”.

E ancora: “Ma con questo disco mi sono concentrata più sull’aspetto della scrittura, che a volte include il non prendermi troppo sul serio ed essere più sfrontata con le parole. Abbiamo sperimentato tanto con approcci differenti alla composizione e abbiamo creato qualcosa che è molto più influenzato dalla musica rock rispetto ai miei lavori precedenti”.

I have nightmares each week ‘bout that Friday in May

One phone call from you and my entire world was changed

Trust that you betrayed, confusion that still lingers

Took everything I loved and crushed it in between your fingers

And I doubt you ever think about the damage that you did

But I hold onto every detail like my life depends on it

My undying love, now I hold it like a grudge

Now I hear your voice every time that I think I’m not enough

And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream

How could anybody do the things you did so easily?

And I say I don’t care, I say that I’m fine

But you know I can’t let it go, I’ve tried, I’ve tried, I’ve tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I don’t feel strong

The arguments that I’ve won against you in my head

In the shower, in the car, and in the mirror before bed

Yeah, I’m so tough when I’m alone, and I make you feel so guilty

And I fantasize about a time you’re a little fuckin’ sorry

And I try to understand why you would do this all to me

You must be insecure, you must be so unhappy

And I know, in my heart, hurt people hurt people

And we both drew blood, but, man, those cuts were never equal

And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream

How could anybody do the things you did so easily?

And I say I don’t care, I say that I’m fine

But you know I can’t let it go, I’ve tried, I’ve tried, I’ve tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I don’t feel strong

Ooh, ooh-ooh, do you think I deserved it all?

Ooh, ooh-ooh, your flower’s filled with vitriol

You built me up to watch me fall

You have everything, and you still want more

I try to be tough, I try to be mean

But even after all this, you’re still everything to me

And I know you don’t care, I guess that that’s fine

But you know I can’t let it go, I’ve tried, I’ve tried, I’ve tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I’m not quite sure I’m there yet

It takes strength to forgive, but