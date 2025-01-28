Sono passati 40 anni da quando We Are the World è stata lanciata nel mondo come un messaggio universale di unità, speranza e solidarietà. Era il 28 gennaio 1985 quando un incredibile gruppo di superstar della musica si riunì per registrare questa canzone, destinata a cambiare la storia del pop. Le sessioni durarono una notte, interminabile a detta di chi vi aveva partecipato, e carica di suspence per il possibile arrivo di Prince che – come sappiamo – non ha mai partecipato.

We Are the World nasce da un’idea semplice ma vincente: unire artisti di fama mondiale per una causa benefica. Il progetto, chiamato USA for Africa, mirava a raccogliere fondi per combattere la carestia devastante che stava colpendo l’Etiopia negli anni ’80. Dietro alla creazione del brano ci sono due giganti della musica: Michael Jackson e Lionel Richie, che insieme hanno scritto il testo e la melodia.

La produzione è stata affidata al leggendario Quincy Jones, purtroppo venuto a mancare alla fine del 2024, il cui talento nell’orchestrare progetti di grande scala ha dato un’anima musicale inconfondibile al brano. Famoso per la sua attenzione ai dettagli, aveva lasciato un avviso all’entrata dello studio di registrazione: “Lasciate il vostro ego alla porta”. Un messaggio chiaro per ricordare che quel giorno non si trattava delle singole star, ma di un progetto più grande. Il punto di riferimento delle lunghe registrazioni è stato Michael Jackson, al quale il produttore si riferiva sempre per prendere la giusta tonalità.

Il coro di USA for Africa includeva 45 delle più grandi voci della musica dell’epoca, un vero “supergruppo”. Tra questi ricordiamo Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Cyndi Lauper, e ovviamente lo stesso Michael Jackson. Ogni artista ha dato il proprio contributo, intrecciando stili e tonalità diverse per creare un’armonia perfetta.

Tra i momenti più memorabili c’è l’apertura di Lionel Richie e Stevie Wonder, la voce potente di Bruce Springsteen e la dolcezza di Cyndi Lauper. Ray Charles, con la sua inconfondibile profondità, chiude il brano in modo magistrale, incoronando un progetto che è davvero entrato nella storia. La dedizione con la quale tutti presero parte alle registrazioni era stata lodevole.

Basti pensare che Bruce Springsteen aveva appena concluso il suo tour e aveva difficoltà con la voce. Ciononostante, aveva deciso di non mancare alla chiamata e il risultato della porzione di brano che gli era stata affidata è qualcosa di irripetibile. Bob Dylan, poi, che non si sentiva all’altezza della vocalità degli altri, era stato circondato da tutti e dall’abilità al pianoforte di Steve Wonder che l’aveva aiutato a trovare la tonalità più adatta alla sua voce. E ancora Ray Charles, la star delle star, che cantava con un bicchiere di carta in mano, e Michael Jackson – il deus ex machina insieme a Lionel Richie – quasi intimidito dalla presenza dei suoi colleghi ma vera spalla sulla quale si poggiava l’intera produzione di Jones.

There comes a time

When we heed a certain call

When the world must come together as one

There are people dying

Oh, and it’s time to lend a hand to life

The greatest gift of all

We can’t go on

Pretending day by day

That someone, somewhere will soon make a change

We are all a part of God’s great big family

And the truth, you know, love is all we need

We are the world

We are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

Well, send them your heart

So they know that someone cares

And their lives will be stronger and free

As God has shown us by turning stone to bread

And so we all must lend a helping hand

We are the world

We are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

Oh, there’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

When you’re down and out, and there seems no hope at all

But if you just believe, there’s no way we can fall

Well, well, well, well let us realize

Oh, that a change can only come

When we stand together as one (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

We are the world

We are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

We are the world

We are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

We are the world (we are the world)

We are the children (we are the children)

We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day

So let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There is a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

Alright, let me hear you

We are the world (we are the world)

We are the children (said, we are the children)

We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day

So let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a brighter day

Just you and me, come on now, let me hear you

We are the world (we are the world)

We are the children (we are the children)

We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day

So let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me, yeah, yeah

We are the world (we are the world)

We are the children (we are the children)

We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day

So let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making

And we’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

We are the world (one world)

We are the children (our children)

We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day

So let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

We are the world, we are the world (we are the world)

We are the children, yes, sir (we are the children)

We are the ones that make a brighter day (we are the world)

So let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me (ooh-ooh, dear, God)

We are the world (we are the world)

We are the children (we are the children)

We are the ones that make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

Alright, can you hear what I say? (So let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making, we’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day