Emmy 2024, la lista completa delle nomination

"The Bear" e "Only Murders in the Building" nominati agli "Emmy 2024"

A meno di un anno dalla 75esima edizione, gli amanti dell’intrattenimento televisivo potranno presto godersi la prossima cerimonia degli Emmy Awards. La 76esima edizione è alle porte e le nomination per le varie categorie sono finalmente state rivelate regalando candidature da record per alcune serie. Ecco la lista completa.

“Emmy Awards 2024”, le serie con più candidature

A pochi mesi dall’ultima edizione degli Emmy Awards andati in onda in ritardo per via degli scioperi di Hollywood del 2023, la 76esima edizione dei premi dell’intrattenimento televisivo sono pronti a premiare i lavori più amati dal pubblico.

Quest’anno l’evento verrà trasmesso dal Peacock Theater di Los Angeles domenica 15 settembre: nonostante non sia ancora stato rivelato il nome di chi presenterà la premiazione, sono già noti i titoli dei progetti candidati nelle varie categorie.

Grande euforia per la serie Shōgun, che domina le nomination avendo ottenuto ben 25 candidature. Un traguardo importantissimo che distacca di solo due candidature The Bear, la serie tv culinaria interpretata da Jeremy Allen White che si difende con 23 nomination.

Grandissimo rilievo anche per Only Murders in the Building, la serie che, col suo cast composto da vere stelle come Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez e Meryl Streep, raccoglie 21 candidature per la capacità di far divertire il pubblico. Non resta che attendere il 15 settembre per capire quale programma potrà dire di aver sbancato all’evento più atteso dall’industria televisiva.

“Emmy Awards 2024”, la lista completa delle nomination

Nel frattempo, ecco la lista completa dei programmi e degli attori e attrici che hanno ottenuto una nomination.

Nomination Serie Tv Drama

Miglior serie tv drama

The Crown

Fallout The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Miglior attrice in un drama

Jennifer Aniston per The Morning Show

Carrie Coon per The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine per Mr & Mrs Smith

Anna Sawai per Shōgun

Imelda Staunton per The Crown

Reese Witherspoon per The Morning Show

Miglior attore in un drama

Idris Elba per Hijack

Donald Glover per Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins per Fallout

Gary Oldman per Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada per Shōgun

Dominic West per The Crown

Miglior attore non protagonista in un drama

Tadanobu Asano per Shōgun

Billy Cudrup per The Morning Show

Mark Duplass per The Morning Show

Jon Hamm per The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira per Shōgun

Jonathan Pryce per The Crown

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un drama

Christine Baranski per The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie per The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki per The Crown

Greta Lee per The Morning Show

Karen Pittman per The Morning Show

Holland Taylor per The Morning Show

Miglior cast

The Crown

The Morning show

Shogun

Mr & Mrs Smith

Slow Horses

Attrice guest in un drama

Michaele Coel per Mr & Mrs Smith

Claire Foy per The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden per The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson per Mr & Mrs Smith

Parker Posey per Mr. & Mrs Smith

Attore guest in un drama

Nestor Carbonell per Shōgun

Paul Dano per Mr & Mrs Smith

Tracy Letts per Winning Time: l’ascesa della dinastia dei Lakers

Jonathan Pryce per Slow Horses

John Turturro per Mr & Mrs Smith

Nomination serie tv Comedy

Miglior Serie Tv Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior attore in una comedy

Matt Berry per What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David per Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin per Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short per Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White per The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon -A-Tai per Reservation Dogs

Miglior attrice in una comedy

Quinta Brunson per Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri per The Bear

Selena Gomez per Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph per Loot

Jean Smart per Hacks

Kristen Wiig per Palm Royale

Miglior cast

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Miglior attore non protagonista in una comedy

Lionel Boyce per The Bear

Paul W. Downs per Hacks

Paul Rudd per Only Murders in the Building

Ebon Moss Bacharach per The Bear

Tyler James Williams per Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang per Saturday Night Live

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una comedy

Carol Burnett per Palm Royale

Liza Colon-Zayas per The Bear

Hannah Einbinder per Hacks

Sheryl Lee Ralph per Abbott Elementary

Janelle James per Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep per Only Murders in the Building

Attrice guest in una comedy

Oliva Colman per The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis per The Bear

Kaitlin Olson per The Bear

Da’Vine Joy Randolph per The Bear

Kristen Wiig per SNL Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph per SNL Saturday Night Live

Attore guest in una comedy

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bob Odenkirk per The Bear

Matthew Broderick per Only Murders in the Building

Ryan Gosling per SNL – Saturday Night Live

Will Pulter per The Bear

Nomination miniserie e film tv

Miglior serie tv antologica o miniserie

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lezioni di Chimica

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Miglior film tv

Mr. Monk l’ultimo caso

Quiz Lady

Rosso, Bianco e Sangue Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Miglior attore in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

Matt Bomer, Compagni di Viaggio

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs the Swan

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Miglior attrice in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

Jodie Foster per True Detective Night Country

Brie Larson per Lezioni di chimica

Juno Temple per Fargo

Sofia Vergara per Griselda

Naomi Watts per Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Miglior attore non protagonista in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

Jonathan Bailey per Compagni di Viaggio

Robert Downey Jr. per Il Simpatizzante

Tom Goodman-Hill per Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes per True Detective: Night County

Lamorne Morris per Fargo

Lewis Pullman per Lezioni di Chimica

Treat Williams per Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

Dakota Fanning per Ripley

Lily Gladstone per Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning per Baby Reindeer

Aia Naomi King per Lezioni di Chimica

Diane Lane per Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Nava Mau per Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis per True Detective: Night Country

Miglior cast

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Le altre nomination tv

Miglior talk show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Daily Show

Miglior Reality competition

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Traitors

Top Chef

The Voice

Miglior serie animata