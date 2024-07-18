Emmy 2024, la lista completa delle nomination

La lista completa dei programmi e degli attori e attrici nominati alla 76esima edizione degli "Emmy Awards"

18 Luglio 2024 16:21
Emmy 2024, la lista completa delle nomination
"The Bear" e "Only Murders in the Building" nominati agli "Emmy 2024"

A meno di un anno dalla 75esima edizione, gli amanti dell’intrattenimento televisivo potranno presto godersi la prossima cerimonia degli Emmy Awards. La 76esima edizione è alle porte e le nomination per le varie categorie sono finalmente state rivelate regalando candidature da record per alcune serie. Ecco la lista completa.

“Emmy Awards 2024”, le serie con più candidature

A pochi mesi dall’ultima edizione degli Emmy Awards andati in onda in ritardo per via degli scioperi di Hollywood del 2023, la 76esima edizione dei premi dell’intrattenimento televisivo sono pronti a premiare i lavori più amati dal pubblico.

Quest’anno l’evento verrà trasmesso dal Peacock Theater di Los Angeles domenica 15 settembre: nonostante non sia ancora stato rivelato il nome di chi presenterà la premiazione, sono già noti i titoli dei progetti candidati nelle varie categorie.

Grande euforia per la serie Shōgun, che domina le nomination avendo ottenuto ben 25 candidature. Un traguardo importantissimo che distacca di solo due candidature The Bear, la serie tv culinaria interpretata da Jeremy Allen White che si difende con 23 nomination.

Jeremy Allen White in "The Bear"
Jeremy Allen White in “The Bear”

Grandissimo rilievo anche per Only Murders in the Building, la serie che, col suo cast composto da vere stelle come Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez e Meryl Streep, raccoglie 21 candidature per la capacità di far divertire il pubblico. Non resta che attendere il 15 settembre per capire quale programma potrà dire di aver sbancato all’evento più atteso dall’industria televisiva.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez in "Only Murders in the Building"
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin e Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building”

“Emmy Awards 2024”, la lista completa delle nomination

Nel frattempo, ecco la lista completa dei programmi e degli attori e attrici che hanno ottenuto una nomination.

Nomination Serie Tv Drama

Miglior serie tv drama

  • The Crown
  • Fallout The Gilded Age
  • The Morning Show
  • Mr & Mrs Smith
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses
  • 3 Body Problem

Miglior attrice in un drama

  • Jennifer Aniston per The Morning Show
  • Carrie Coon per The Gilded Age
  • Maya Erskine per Mr & Mrs Smith
  • Anna Sawai per Shōgun
  • Imelda Staunton per The Crown
  • Reese Witherspoon per The Morning Show

Miglior attore in un drama

  • Idris Elba per Hijack
  • Donald Glover per Mr & Mrs Smith
  • Walton Goggins per Fallout
  • Gary Oldman per Slow Horses
  • Hiroyuki Sanada per Shōgun
  • Dominic West per The Crown

Miglior attore non protagonista in un drama

  • Tadanobu Asano per Shōgun
  • Billy Cudrup per The Morning Show
  • Mark Duplass per The Morning Show
  • Jon Hamm per The Morning Show
  • Takehiro Hira per Shōgun
  • Jonathan Pryce per The Crown

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un drama

  • Christine Baranski per The Gilded Age
  • Nicole Beharie per The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki per The Crown
  • Greta Lee per The Morning Show
  • Karen Pittman per The Morning Show
  • Holland Taylor per The Morning Show

Miglior cast

  • The Crown
  • The Morning show
  • Shogun
  • Mr & Mrs Smith
  • Slow Horses

Attrice guest in un drama

  • Michaele Coel per Mr & Mrs Smith
  • Claire Foy per The Crown
  • Marcia Gay Harden per The Morning Show
  • Sarah Paulson per Mr & Mrs Smith
  • Parker Posey per Mr. & Mrs Smith

Attore guest in un drama

  • Nestor Carbonell per Shōgun
  • Paul Dano per Mr & Mrs Smith
  • Tracy Letts per Winning Time: l’ascesa della dinastia dei Lakers
  • Jonathan Pryce per Slow Horses
  • John Turturro per Mr & Mrs Smith

Nomination serie tv Comedy

Miglior Serie Tv Comedy

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation Dogs
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior attore in una comedy

  • Matt Berry per What We Do in the Shadows
  • Larry David per Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Steve Martin per Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short per Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White per The Bear
  • D’Pharaoh Woon -A-Tai per Reservation Dogs

Miglior attrice in una comedy

  • Quinta Brunson per Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri per The Bear
  • Selena Gomez per Only Murders in the Building
  • Maya Rudolph per Loot
  • Jean Smart per Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig per Palm Royale

Miglior cast 

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders In The Building

Miglior attore non protagonista in una comedy

  • Lionel Boyce per The Bear
  • Paul W. Downs per Hacks
  • Paul Rudd per Only Murders in the Building
  • Ebon Moss Bacharach per The Bear
  • Tyler James Williams per Abbott Elementary
  • Bowen Yang per Saturday Night Live

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una comedy

  • Carol Burnett per Palm Royale
  • Liza Colon-Zayas per The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder per Hacks
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph per Abbott Elementary
  • Janelle James per Abbott Elementary
  • Meryl Streep per Only Murders in the Building

Attrice guest in una comedy

  • Oliva Colman per The Bear
  • Jamie Lee Curtis per The Bear
  • Kaitlin Olson per The Bear
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph per The Bear
  • Kristen Wiig per SNL Saturday Night Live
  • Maya Rudolph per SNL Saturday Night Live

Attore guest in una comedy

  • Jon Bernthal, The Bear
  • Bob Odenkirk per The Bear
  • Matthew Broderick per Only Murders in the Building
  • Ryan Gosling per SNL – Saturday Night Live
  • Will Pulter per The Bear

Nomination miniserie e film tv

Miglior serie tv antologica o miniserie

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Fargo
  • Lezioni di Chimica
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Miglior film tv

  • Mr. Monk l’ultimo caso
  • Quiz Lady
  • Rosso, Bianco e Sangue Blue
  • Scoop
  • Unfrosted

Miglior attore in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

  • Matt Bomer, Compagni di Viaggio
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley
  • Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs the Swan
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo

Miglior attrice in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

  • Jodie Foster per True Detective Night Country
  • Brie Larson per Lezioni di chimica
  • Juno Temple per Fargo
  • Sofia Vergara per Griselda
  • Naomi Watts per Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Miglior attore non protagonista in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

  • Jonathan Bailey per Compagni di Viaggio
  • Robert Downey Jr. per Il Simpatizzante
  • Tom Goodman-Hill per Baby Reindeer
  • John Hawkes per True Detective: Night County
  • Lamorne Morris per Fargo
  • Lewis Pullman per Lezioni di Chimica
  • Treat Williams per Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

  • Dakota Fanning per Ripley
  • Lily Gladstone per Under the Bridge
  • Jessica Gunning per Baby Reindeer
  • Aia Naomi King per Lezioni di Chimica
  • Diane Lane per Feud: Capote vs the Swans
  • Nava Mau per Baby Reindeer
  • Kali Reis per True Detective: Night Country

Miglior cast

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Fargo
  • Feud: Capote vs The Swans
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Le altre nomination tv

Miglior talk show

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • Daily Show

Miglior Reality competition

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • The Traitors
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Miglior serie animata

  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Blue Eye Samurai
  • Scavangers Reign
  • X-Men ’97
  • I Simpson

