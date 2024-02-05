Chi sono i vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2024? Los Angeles ha scelto gli artisti sul podio della la 66esima cerimonia più attesa dell’anno musicale internazionale. Come atteso, nulla ha deluso le aspettative. Dal red carpet, ricco di stile e provocazione, alle premiazioni sul palco, con artisti dal grandissimo talento. La cerimonia ha avuto inizio alle 20.00 nella Città degli Angeli, negli Stati Uniti (circa le due di notte del 5 febbraio in Italia) sotto una pioggia battente e insistente, che ha costretto il governatore dello Stato a dichiarare l’allarme rosso e si sono svolte alla Crypto.com Arena della città. Un’occasione per premiare i grandi della musica dell’anno e per rifarsi gli occhi con gli splendidi look sfoggiati dalle star per l’occasione.
I vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2024
A presentare l’evento, come nel 2023, è stato il conduttore televisivo e comico Trevor Noah, dotato di un umorismo decisamente tagliente. Ad esibirsi sul palco durante la cerimonia di premiazioni alcuni dei nomi più noti del panorama musicale internazionale come Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo. Ma chi ha vinto gli ambiti premi dei Grammy Awards del 2024? Quest’anno ad aver ricevuto più candidature è stata SZA, con ben nove nomination.
Tra i risultati più notevoli c’è quello di Taylor Swift. Il suo successo sembra non aver confini e, vincendo ai Grammy Awards 2024 è diventata la prima artista a vincere per la quarta volta il premio per la categoria Album of the Year, il premio più ambito, con Midnights. Per Swift è il tredicesimo Grammy in carriera (appena dopo essere stata nominata “donna dell’anno” dal Time nel 2023). Battuti campioni come Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo e Ed Sheeran. Ma Taylor Swift aveva in serbo anche una sorpresa per i propri fan: sul palco durante la premiazione ha annunciato l’uscita del suo nuovo disco: si chiamerà “The tortured poets department“, all’incirca “Il dipartimento dei poeti torturati”, e uscirà il 19 aprile 2024.
Grammy Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff – VINCITORE
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas–VINCITORE
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus – VINCITRICE
“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
“Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers–VINCITRICI
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson
“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
“-” (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
“Midnights,” Taylor Swift – VINCITRICE
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
“Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue – VINCITRICE
“One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush,” Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
James Blake – Loading
Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore
Romy & Fred again.. – Strong
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble – VINCITORE
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) – VINCITORE
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Best Rock Album
“But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters
“Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet
“72 Seasons,” Metallica
“This Is Why,” Paramore – VINCITORI
“In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Belinda Says,” Alvvays
“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It,” boygenius
“A&W,” Lana Del Rey
“This Is Why,” Paramore – VINCITORI
Best Alternative Music Album
“The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
“The Record,” boygenius – VINCITRICI
“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
“Cracker Island,” Gorillaz
“I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough – VINCITRICI
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Metallica – Lux Æterna
Best Metal Performance
Disturbed – Bad Man
Ghost – Phantom of the Opera
Metallica – 72 Seasons – VINCITORI
Slipknot – Hive Mind
Spiritbox – Jaded
Best Rock Song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough – VINCITRICI
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones – Angry
Best Progressive R&B Album
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS — VINCITRICE
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
“Attention,” Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole – VINCITORE
“Low,” SZA
Best Country Song
Brandy Clark – Buried
Chris Stapleton – White Horse – VINCITORE
Morgan Wallen – Last Night
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
“Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, compositori
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, compositore
“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, compositore
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, compositore
“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, compositore – VINCITORE
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, autori (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
“Dance the Night” from “Barbie the Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, autori (Dua Lipa)
“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie the Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, autori (Ryan Gosling)
“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, autori (Rihanna)
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie the Album,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, autori (Billie Eilish) – VINCITORI