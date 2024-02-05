Fonte: IPA Taylor Swift

Chi sono i vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2024? Los Angeles ha scelto gli artisti sul podio della la 66esima cerimonia più attesa dell’anno musicale internazionale. Come atteso, nulla ha deluso le aspettative. Dal red carpet, ricco di stile e provocazione, alle premiazioni sul palco, con artisti dal grandissimo talento. La cerimonia ha avuto inizio alle 20.00 nella Città degli Angeli, negli Stati Uniti (circa le due di notte del 5 febbraio in Italia) sotto una pioggia battente e insistente, che ha costretto il governatore dello Stato a dichiarare l’allarme rosso e si sono svolte alla Crypto.com Arena della città. Un’occasione per premiare i grandi della musica dell’anno e per rifarsi gli occhi con gli splendidi look sfoggiati dalle star per l’occasione.

I vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2024

A presentare l’evento, come nel 2023, è stato il conduttore televisivo e comico Trevor Noah, dotato di un umorismo decisamente tagliente. Ad esibirsi sul palco durante la cerimonia di premiazioni alcuni dei nomi più noti del panorama musicale internazionale come Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo. Ma chi ha vinto gli ambiti premi dei Grammy Awards del 2024? Quest’anno ad aver ricevuto più candidature è stata SZA, con ben nove nomination.

Tra i risultati più notevoli c’è quello di Taylor Swift. Il suo successo sembra non aver confini e, vincendo ai Grammy Awards 2024 è diventata la prima artista a vincere per la quarta volta il premio per la categoria Album of the Year, il premio più ambito, con Midnights. Per Swift è il tredicesimo Grammy in carriera (appena dopo essere stata nominata “donna dell’anno” dal Time nel 2023). Battuti campioni come Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo e Ed Sheeran. Ma Taylor Swift aveva in serbo anche una sorpresa per i propri fan: sul palco durante la premiazione ha annunciato l’uscita del suo nuovo disco: si chiamerà “The tortured poets department“, all’incirca “Il dipartimento dei poeti torturati”, e uscirà il 19 aprile 2024.

Grammy Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori

Scopriamo insieme chi sono i vincitori dell’edizione 2024 della cerimonia più attesa del panorama musicale internazionale.

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff – VINCITORE

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas–VINCITORE

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus – VINCITRICE

“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

“Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers–VINCITRICI

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson

“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo

“-” (Subtract), Ed Sheeran

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift – VINCITRICE

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

“Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue – VINCITRICE

“One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush,” Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

James Blake – Loading

Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore

Romy & Fred again.. – Strong

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble – VINCITORE

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) – VINCITORE

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best Rock Album

“But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters

“Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

“This Is Why,” Paramore – VINCITORI

“In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Belinda Says,” Alvvays

“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys

“Cool About It,” boygenius

“A&W,” Lana Del Rey

“This Is Why,” Paramore – VINCITORI

Best Alternative Music Album

“The Car,” Arctic Monkeys

“The Record,” boygenius – VINCITRICI

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

“Cracker Island,” Gorillaz

“I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough – VINCITRICI

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed – Bad Man

Ghost – Phantom of the Opera

Metallica – 72 Seasons – VINCITORI

Slipknot – Hive Mind

Spiritbox – Jaded

Best Rock Song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough – VINCITRICI

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones – Angry

Best Progressive R&B Album

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

SZA – SOS — VINCITRICE

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

“Attention,” Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole – VINCITORE

“Low,” SZA

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark – Buried

Chris Stapleton – White Horse – VINCITORE

Morgan Wallen – Last Night

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

“Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, compositori

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, compositore

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, compositore

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, compositore

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, compositore – VINCITORE

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Barbie World” from “Barbie the Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, autori (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Dance the Night” from “Barbie the Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, autori (Dua Lipa)

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie the Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, autori (Ryan Gosling)

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, autori (Rihanna)

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie the Album,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, autori (Billie Eilish) – VINCITORI