Critics Choice Awards 2025 (ancora) rinviati per gli incendi di Los Angeles

Gli incendi di Los Angeles che stanno mettendo a dura prova le vite di molti americani hanno spinto molti esponenti del mondo dello spettacolo a impegnarsi nel supporto di coloro che, oggi, sono costretti a ricostruire una normalità lontani da quelle che erano le loro abitazioni.
Un evento devastante, a causa di cui anche i grandi eventi scelgono di posticipare premiazioni che ora paiono non essere una priorità. È il caso dei Critics Choice Awards, che per una seconda volta sceglie di rimandare il suo trentesimo anniversario.
Indice
“Critics Choice Awards 2025” rimandati: la possibile data
Continua l’interesse e l’impegno di tutta l’America verso le persone rimaste coinvolte negli incendi che interessano Los Angeles. Un evento che, tra persone sfollate e case distrutte tra le fiamme, ha spinto diversi organi dello spettacolo a scegliere di rimandare gli impegni imminenti.
Dopo il posticipo dell’annuncio dei candidati agli Oscar 2025, anche I Critics Choice Awards stanno rivedendo il proprio calendario.
Prevista inizialmente per domenica 12 gennaio al Barker Hangar di Santa Monica, la celebrazione era poi stata spostata al 26 gennaio a causa degli incendi scoppiati a poche miglia dal luogo della cerimonia.
“Questa tragedia in atto ha già avuto un profondo impatto sulla nostra comunità. Tutti i nostri pensieri e le nostre preghiere sono con coloro che stanno combattendo gli incendi devastanti e con tutti coloro che sono stati colpiti”, aveva affermato Joey Berlin, CEO della Critics Choice Association, nell’annunciare la decisione di rinvio.
Ora, sembra che l’Associazione voglia posticipare l’evento ancora una volta: secondo una fonte di Deadline, infatti, i Critics Choice Awards 2025 si terranno a febbraio, con una data ancora da definire ma che potrebbe essere annunciata nei prossimi giorni.
Ancora da capire, invece, se a ospitare l’evento sarà ancora il Barker Hangar di Santa Monica ma, molto probabilmente, Chelsea Handler potrebbe mantenere il ruolo di presentatrice.
“Critic Choice Awards 2025”, tutte le nomination
Nell’attesa di scoprire la nuova data ufficiale dei Critics Choice Awards 2025, ecco la lista completa delle nomination.
Cinema:
Miglior film
A Complete Unknown
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune – Parte due
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked
Miglior regista
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Jon M. Chu – Wicked
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
Denis Villeneuve – Dune – Parte due
Miglior attore protagonista
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
High Grant – Heretic
Miglior attrice protagonista
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Mikey Madison – Ancora
Demi Moore – The Substance
Miglior attore non protagonista
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Denzel Washington – Il Gladiatore II
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rosselini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Miglior commedia
A Real Pain
Deadpool & Wolverine
Hit Man – Killer per caso
My Old Ass
Saturday Night
Thelma
Miglior film d’animazione
Flow – Un mondo da salvare
Inside out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit – Le piume della vendetta
Il robot selvaggio
Miglior film in lingua straniera
Amore a Mumbai
Emilia Perez
Flow – Un mondo da salvare
Ainda estou aqui
Kneecap
Dāne-ye anjīr-e ma’ābed
Miglior cast corale
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked
Miglior giovane attore/attrice
Alyla Browne
Elliott Heffernan
Maisy Stella
Izaac Wang
Alisha Weir
Zoe Ziegler
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Sean Baker – Anora
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
Peter Straughan – Conclave
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune – Parte Due
Miglior costumista
Lisy Christl – Conclave
Linda Muir – Nosferatu
Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria
Paul Tazewell – Wicked
Jacqueline West – Dune: Parte due
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Il Gladiatore II
Miglior fotografia
Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu
Alice Brooks – Wicked
Lol Crawley – The Brutalist
Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave
Greig Fraser – Dune: Parte Due
Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys
Miglior scenografia
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist
Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked
Suzie Davies – Conclave
Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Il Gladiator II
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Parte Due
Miglior montaggio
Sean Baker – Anora
Marco Costa – Challengers
Nick Emerson – Conclave
David Jancso – The Brutalist
Joe Walker – Dune: Parte Due
Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5
Migliori trucco e acconciatura
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Parte Due
Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu
Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man
Televisione:
Miglior serie drammatica
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Evil
Industry
The Old Man
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Antony Starr – The Boys
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
Caitríona Balfe – Outlander
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Shanola Hampton – Found
Keira Knightley – Black Doves
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Michael Emerson – Evil
Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Nicole Kidman – Lioness
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock
Anna Sawai – Pachinko – La moglie coreana
Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters
Miglior serie commedia
Abbott Elementary
English Teacher
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Somebody Somewhere
St. Denis Medical
What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior attore in una serie commedia
Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Miglior attrice in una serie commedia
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Jean Smart – Hacks
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie commedia
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Asher Grodman – Ghosts
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher
Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon
Miglior miniserie TV
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer – La vita perfetta
Masters of the Air
Mr Bates vs The Post Office
The Penguin
We Were the Lucky Ones
Miglior film TV
The Great Lillian Hall, regia di Michael Cristofer
It’s What’s Inside, regia di Greg Jardin
Musica (Música), regia di Rudy Mancuso
Out of My Mind, regia di Amber Sealey
Rebel Ridge, regia di Jeremy Saulnier
V/H/S/Beyond
Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film TV
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer – La vita perfetta
Ewan McGregor – Un gentiluomo a Mosca
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film TV
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer – La vita perfetta
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV
Robert Downey Jr. – Il simpatizzante (The Sympathizer)
Hugh Grant – The Regime – Il palazzo del potere (The Regime)
Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X (postumo)
Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones
Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple
Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (postumo)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Leila George – Disclaimer – La vita perfetta (Disclaimer)
Betty Gilpin – Three Women
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Miglior serie animata
Batman: Caped Crusader
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Invincible
I Simpson (The Simpsons)
X-Men ’97
Miglior serie straniera
Acapulco
Citadel: Honey Bunny
La Máquina
La legge di Lidia Poët
L’amica geniale
Pachinko – La moglie coreana (Pachinko)
Senna
Squid Game
Miglior Talk Show
The Daily Show
The Graham Norton Show
Hot Ones
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Miglior commedia speciale
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny
Kevin James: Irregardless
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings