Next Summer, testo e significato della nuova canzone di Damiano David

Continua il viaggio da cantante solista per Damiano David. Il frontman dei Maneskin pubblica Next Summer, il suo nuovo singolo.
Una canzone introspettiva che tocca diversi aspetti della vita come l’amore e l’incapacità di liberarsi da alcune catene mentali che, in un certo modo, limitano la nostra vita. Scopriamo testo e significato del pezzo.
Significato di “Next Summer”, il brano di Damiano David
Una carriera solista ormai in ascesa quella di Damiano David. Dopo l’enorme successo internazionale ottenuto con i brani Born With a Broken Heart e Silverlines, il cantante frontman dei Maneskin pubblica Next Summer.
Il brano, che arriva dopo la partecipazione come ospite al Festival di Sanremo 2025, appare come una ballad intima e introspettiva aperta da voce e chitarra.
Parlando del pezzo, il cantante ha spiegato: “A un primo ascolto, la canzone parla di un amore giovanile, una storia d’amore estiva non corrisposta. Ma a un livello più profondo, rivela una riflessione molto più ampia. È una metafora della vita: come a volte possiamo essere prigionieri di noi stessi, delle nostre paure, delle nostre insicurezze, della nostra incapacità di cambiare”.
La canzone, quindi, tocca il tema dell’incapacità di cambiare prospettiva: una sensazione che molto spesso abbiamo incollata addosso specialmente in momenti della vita importanti.
“Next Summer”, il testo della canzone
I thought that we had
Something good in our hand
In a minute it just lift away
So many things I didn’t say
Before you throw it all away
I pretend I’m okay
But I’m lost and afraid
And nobody really understands
Now I’m dancing to a band
With all the demons in my head
Call me when he breaks your heart next summer
baby I’ll be waiting here
Call me when you’re all fucked up my lover
I’ll be there to lick your tears
You had to throw away our love
To find out nothing is as good as us
So call me when he breaks your heart next summer
If you love, let them go
It’s the same that I’ve heard
And I hope it’s gonna work for me
What if we meet in twenty years
And it feels like it was meant to be
But do you still think of me
When you’re under the sheets
Or does he give you everything
And I can see it on your face
That you was as happy as me
So Call me when he breaks your heart next summer
baby I’ll be waiting here
Call me when you’re fucked up my lover
I’ll be there to lick your tears
You had to throw away our love
to find out nothing is as good as us
So call me when he breaks your heart next summer
Everything we had last time
Every more and every drug
It’s never gonna be enough
‘Cause you’re the one
So call me when he breaks your heart next summer
Baby, I’ll be waiting here
Call me when you’re all fucked up, my lover
I’ll be there to lick your tears
But since you throw away our love
Than maybe something is as good as us
I really hope he breaks your heart next summer