Next Summer, testo e significato della nuova canzone di Damiano David

Continua il viaggio da cantante solista per Damiano David. Il frontman dei Maneskin pubblica Next Summer, il suo nuovo singolo.

Una canzone introspettiva che tocca diversi aspetti della vita come l’amore e l’incapacità di liberarsi da alcune catene mentali che, in un certo modo, limitano la nostra vita. Scopriamo testo e significato del pezzo.

Significato di “Next Summer”, il brano di Damiano David

Una carriera solista ormai in ascesa quella di Damiano David. Dopo l’enorme successo internazionale ottenuto con i brani Born With a Broken Heart e Silverlines, il cantante frontman dei Maneskin pubblica Next Summer.

Il brano, che arriva dopo la partecipazione come ospite al Festival di Sanremo 2025, appare come una ballad intima e introspettiva aperta da voce e chitarra.

Parlando del pezzo, il cantante ha spiegato: “A un primo ascolto, la canzone parla di un amore giovanile, una storia d’amore estiva non corrisposta. Ma a un livello più profondo, rivela una riflessione molto più ampia. È una metafora della vita: come a volte possiamo essere prigionieri di noi stessi, delle nostre paure, delle nostre insicurezze, della nostra incapacità di cambiare”.

La canzone, quindi, tocca il tema dell’incapacità di cambiare prospettiva: una sensazione che molto spesso abbiamo incollata addosso specialmente in momenti della vita importanti.

“Next Summer”, il testo della canzone

I thought that we had

Something good in our hand

In a minute it just lift away

So many things I didn’t say

Before you throw it all away

I pretend I’m okay

But I’m lost and afraid

And nobody really understands

Now I’m dancing to a band

With all the demons in my head

Call me when he breaks your heart next summer

baby I’ll be waiting here

Call me when you’re all fucked up my lover

I’ll be there to lick your tears

You had to throw away our love

To find out nothing is as good as us

So call me when he breaks your heart next summer

If you love, let them go

It’s the same that I’ve heard

And I hope it’s gonna work for me

What if we meet in twenty years

And it feels like it was meant to be

But do you still think of me

When you’re under the sheets

Or does he give you everything

And I can see it on your face

That you was as happy as me

So Call me when he breaks your heart next summer

baby I’ll be waiting here

Call me when you’re fucked up my lover

I’ll be there to lick your tears

You had to throw away our love

to find out nothing is as good as us

So call me when he breaks your heart next summer

Everything we had last time

Every more and every drug

It’s never gonna be enough

‘Cause you’re the one

So call me when he breaks your heart next summer

Baby, I’ll be waiting here

Call me when you’re all fucked up, my lover

I’ll be there to lick your tears

But since you throw away our love

Than maybe something is as good as us

I really hope he breaks your heart next summer