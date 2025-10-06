Taylor Swift, The Fate of Ophelia è il singolo più ascoltato di sempre: testo e significato

Taylor Swift sta vivendo un periodo d’oro. A pochi giorni dall’uscita del suo dodicesimo album in studio, The Life of a Showgirl, la popstar internazionale festeggia un record straordinario grazie al singolo The Fate of Ophelia.
Il brano, già tra i più amati dell’album, è diventato il singolo più ascoltato di sempre in un solo giorno su Spotify. E come se non bastasse, i fan possono finalmente scoprire anche il videoclip ufficiale, un vero e proprio spettacolo visivo.
“The Fate of Ophelia”, significato del brano di Taylor Swift
A pochi giorni dalla sua pubblicazione, The Life of a Showgirl, il nuovo album di Taylor Swift, è già un grandissimo successo.
La cantante, che ormai ha confermato la sua posizione nell’Olimpo del pop internazionale, sta vivendo un periodo grandioso: una proposta di matrimonio, grandi emozioni professionali e un dodicesimo album che racchiude, tra gli altri, il singolo The Fate of Ophelia.
Il singolo prende ispirazione da Ofelia, la giovane protagonista tragica dell’Amleto di Shakespeare, destinata a una fine drammatica per via dei suoi sentimenti tra tradimenti, rifiuti e follia. Taylor, però, decide di riscriverne la storia: nel brano canta di come sia riuscita a salvarsi da quel destino, trasformando la disperazione in forza ed evitando di cadere nella disperazione.
Un’immagine fortissima, che la cantante è riuscita a trasmettere anche all’interno del videoclip del pezzo, presentato in anteprima il weekend del 3 e 5 ottobre 2025 sul grande schermo in un film documentario dedicato.
Parlando del video, Taylor ha commentato: “Scrivere, fare le prove, dirigere e girare il video musicale per The Fate of Ophelia è stata un’emozione immensa, perché mi ha permesso di riunirmi con la mia famiglia dell’Eras Tour!! Volevo che ogni scena sembrasse una performance live e che ricordasse a tutti noi come ci siamo sentiti nell’essere a quelle esibizioni insieme, facendo valere ogni momento. È un viaggio attraverso il mondo caotico dello show business”.
“The Fate of Ophelia”, il testo del singolo di Taylor Swift
I heard you calling on the megaphone
You wanna see me all alone
As legend has it you are quite the pyro
You light the match to watch it blow
And if you’d never come for me
I might’ve drowned in the melancholy
I swore my loyalty to me, myself, and I
Right before you lit my sky up
All that time, I sat alone in my tower
You were just honing your powers
Now I can see it all
Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and
Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia
Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky
Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes
Don’t care where the hell you been, ’cause now you’re mine
It’s ’bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of
The fate of Ophelia
The eldest daughter of a nobleman
Ophelia lived in fantasy
But love was a cold bed full of scorpions
The venom stole her sanity
And if you’d never come for me
I might’ve lingered in purgatory
You wrap around me like a chain, a crown, a vine
Pulling me into the fire
All that time, I sat alone in my tower
You were just honing your powers
Now I can see it all
Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and
Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia
Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky
Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes
Don’t care where the hell you been, ’cause now you’re mine
It’s ’bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of
The fate of Ophelia
’Tis locked inside my memory
And only you possess the key
No longer drowning and deceived
All because you came for me
Locked inside my memory
And only you possess the key
No longer drowning and deceived
All because you came for me
All that time, I sat alone in my tower
You were just honing your powers
Now I can see it all
Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and
Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia
Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky
Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes
Don’t care where the hell you been, ’cause now you’re mine
It’s ’bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of
The fate of Ophelia