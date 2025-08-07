MTV Video Music Awards 2025, Lady Gaga domina le nomination: tutte le candidature

Gli "MTV VMA" hanno annunciato le nomination per l'edizione 2025 e Lady Gaga parte in testa: ecco tutte le candidature

I riflettori sono pronti ad accendersi per l’edizione 2025 degli MTV Video Music Awards, l’evento cult di MTV che celebra artisti e performer più amati della scena musicale.

Quest’anno a dominare le candidature c’è Lady Gaga, che continua a macinare successi e sembra non conoscere battute d’arresto. Scopriamo la lista completa delle nomination.

“MTV VMA 2025”, Lady Gaga regina delle nomination

Il 7 settembre, all’UBS Arena di Elmont, New York, tornano gli MTV VMA con l’edizione 2025: un appuntamento che ogni anno celebra la musica e le star capaci di far battere forte il cuore dei fan. Tra tutte le candidature annunciate, spicca ancora una volta Lady Gaga, che con 12 nomination guida la classifica per la terza volta nella storia dell’evento.

Un risultato che parla del suo talento, ma anche del suo incredibile successo dal vivo: Gaga continua a incantare il pubblico con concerti sold-out e performance da brivido in giro per il mondo.

Dietro di lei, Bruno Mars con 11 e Kendrick Lamar con 10 cercano di scalzarla, ma la sfida resta apertissima. Tra i nomi in gara, votabili sul sito ufficiale, ci sono anche Rosé e Sabrina Carpenter con 8 nomination, Ariana Grande e The Weeknd con 7, Billie Eilish con 6, Charli XCX con 5, oltre a Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus e Tate McRae, tutti con 4 candidature.

Nota di merito a Damiano David, che gareggia per la gioia dei fan italiani con ben due nomination: una nella categoria dell’esibizione Push dell’anno e una come Miglior Long Video.

“MTV VMA 2025”, tutte le nomination

Ecco la lista completa delle nomination degli MTV VMA 2025:

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Doechii – Anxiety

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

Lorde – What Was That

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT.

Tate McRae – Sports Car

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

Best New Artist

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

sombr

The Marías

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

MTV Push Performance of the Year

Aug. 2024 – Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Sept. 2024 – Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song

Oct 2024 – Mark Ambor – Belong Together

Nov. 2024 – Lay Bankz – Graveyard

Dec. 2024 – Dasha – Bye Bye Bye

Jan. 2025 – KATSEYE – Touch

Feb. 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – KEHLANI

March 2025 – Leon Thomas – YES IT IS

April 2025 – Livingston – Shadow

May 2025 – Damiano David – Next Summer

June 2025 – Gigi Perez – Sailor Song

July 2025 – Role Model – Sally, When The Wine Runs Out

Best Collaboration

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – luther

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – Pour Me A Drink

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT.

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – Sunset Blvd

Best Pop

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii – Anxiety

Drake – NOKIA

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – Watch Kno About Me

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

LL COOL J ft. Eminem – Murdergram Deux

Travis Scott – 4X4

Best R&B

Chris Brown – Residuals

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – MUTT (REMIX)

Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous

PARTYNEXTDOOR – N o C h i l l

Summer Walker – Heart Of A Woman

SZA – Drive

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

Best Alternative

Gigi Perez – Sailor Song

Imagine Dragons – Wake Up

Lola Young – Messy

mgk & Jelly Roll – Lonely Road

sombr – back to friends

The Marías – Back To Me

Best Rock

Coldplay – All My Love

Evanescence – Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)

Green Day – One Eyed Bastard

Lenny Kravitz – Honey

Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine

twenty one pilots – The Contract

Best Latin

Bad Bunny – BAILE INoLVIDABLE

J Balvin – Rio

Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Peso Pluma – LA PATRULLA

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – Khé?

Shakira – Soltera

Best K-Pop

aespa – Whiplash

JENNIE – like JENNIE

Jimin – Who

JISOO – earthquake

LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – Born Again

Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom

ROSÉ – toxic till the end

Best Afrobeats

Asake & Travis Scott – Active

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – TaTaTa

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)

Rema – Baby (Is It A Crime)

Tems ft. Asake – Get It Right

Tyla – PUSH 2 START

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – Piece Of My Heart

Best Country

Chris Stapleton – Think I’m In Love With You

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You

Jelly Roll – Liar

Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU

Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?

Morgan Wallen – Smile

Best Album

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best Long Form Video

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)

Damiano David – FUNNY little STORIES

Mac Miller – Balloonerism

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Video for Good

Burna Boy – Higher

Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Doechii – Anxiety

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – Younger And Hotter Than Me

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Lorde – Man Of The Year

Miley Cyrus – End of the World

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT.

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Best Editing

Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran – Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

Best Choreography

Doechii – Anxiety

FKA twigs – Eusexua

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Tyla – PUSH 2 START

Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly

Best Visual Effects