MTV Video Music Awards 2025, Lady Gaga domina le nomination: tutte le candidature

I riflettori sono pronti ad accendersi per l’edizione 2025 degli MTV Video Music Awards, l’evento cult di MTV che celebra artisti e performer più amati della scena musicale.
Quest’anno a dominare le candidature c’è Lady Gaga, che continua a macinare successi e sembra non conoscere battute d’arresto. Scopriamo la lista completa delle nomination.
Indice
“MTV VMA 2025”, Lady Gaga regina delle nomination
Il 7 settembre, all’UBS Arena di Elmont, New York, tornano gli MTV VMA con l’edizione 2025: un appuntamento che ogni anno celebra la musica e le star capaci di far battere forte il cuore dei fan. Tra tutte le candidature annunciate, spicca ancora una volta Lady Gaga, che con 12 nomination guida la classifica per la terza volta nella storia dell’evento.
Un risultato che parla del suo talento, ma anche del suo incredibile successo dal vivo: Gaga continua a incantare il pubblico con concerti sold-out e performance da brivido in giro per il mondo.
Dietro di lei, Bruno Mars con 11 e Kendrick Lamar con 10 cercano di scalzarla, ma la sfida resta apertissima. Tra i nomi in gara, votabili sul sito ufficiale, ci sono anche Rosé e Sabrina Carpenter con 8 nomination, Ariana Grande e The Weeknd con 7, Billie Eilish con 6, Charli XCX con 5, oltre a Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus e Tate McRae, tutti con 4 candidature.
Nota di merito a Damiano David, che gareggia per la gioia dei fan italiani con ben due nomination: una nella categoria dell’esibizione Push dell’anno e una come Miglior Long Video.
“MTV VMA 2025”, tutte le nomination
Ecco la lista completa delle nomination degli MTV VMA 2025:
Video of the Year
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Song of the Year
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
- Lorde – What Was That
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT.
- Tate McRae – Sports Car
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
Best New Artist
- Alex Warren
- Ella Langley
- Gigi Perez
- Lola Young
- sombr
- The Marías
Best Pop Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Charli xcx
- Justin Bieber
- Lorde
- Miley Cyrus
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
MTV Push Performance of the Year
- Aug. 2024 – Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Sept. 2024 – Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song
- Oct 2024 – Mark Ambor – Belong Together
- Nov. 2024 – Lay Bankz – Graveyard
- Dec. 2024 – Dasha – Bye Bye Bye
- Jan. 2025 – KATSEYE – Touch
- Feb. 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – KEHLANI
- March 2025 – Leon Thomas – YES IT IS
- April 2025 – Livingston – Shadow
- May 2025 – Damiano David – Next Summer
- June 2025 – Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
- July 2025 – Role Model – Sally, When The Wine Runs Out
Best Collaboration
- Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – luther
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
- Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – Pour Me A Drink
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT.
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco – Sunset Blvd
Best Pop
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Best Hip-Hop
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Drake – NOKIA
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
- GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – Watch Kno About Me
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- LL COOL J ft. Eminem – Murdergram Deux
- Travis Scott – 4X4
Best R&B
- Chris Brown – Residuals
- Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – MUTT (REMIX)
- Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
- PARTYNEXTDOOR – N o C h i l l
- Summer Walker – Heart Of A Woman
- SZA – Drive
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
Best Alternative
- Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
- Imagine Dragons – Wake Up
- Lola Young – Messy
- mgk & Jelly Roll – Lonely Road
- sombr – back to friends
- The Marías – Back To Me
Best Rock
- Coldplay – All My Love
- Evanescence – Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)
- Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
- Lenny Kravitz – Honey
- Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
- twenty one pilots – The Contract
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny – BAILE INoLVIDABLE
- J Balvin – Rio
- Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Peso Pluma – LA PATRULLA
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – Khé?
- Shakira – Soltera
Best K-Pop
- aespa – Whiplash
- JENNIE – like JENNIE
- Jimin – Who
- JISOO – earthquake
- LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – Born Again
- Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
- ROSÉ – toxic till the end
Best Afrobeats
- Asake & Travis Scott – Active
- Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – TaTaTa
- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)
- Rema – Baby (Is It A Crime)
- Tems ft. Asake – Get It Right
- Tyla – PUSH 2 START
- Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – Piece Of My Heart
Best Country
- Chris Stapleton – Think I’m In Love With You
- Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You
- Jelly Roll – Liar
- Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU
- Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?
- Morgan Wallen – Smile
Best Album
- Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Best Long Form Video
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)
- Damiano David – FUNNY little STORIES
- Mac Miller – Balloonerism
- Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Video for Good
- Burna Boy – Higher
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco – Younger And Hotter Than Me
- Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking
Best Direction
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Best Art Direction
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Lorde – Man Of The Year
- Miley Cyrus – End of the World
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT.
Best Cinematography
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Best Editing
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
Best Choreography
- Doechii – Anxiety
- FKA twigs – Eusexua
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Tyla – PUSH 2 START
- Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly
Best Visual Effects
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – APT.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow