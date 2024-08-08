MTV VMA 2024, Taylor Swift domina le candidature: tutte le nomination

Tutto pronto per l’edizione 2024 degli MTV Video Music Awards, l’evento organizzato dall’iconica emittente televisivache attribuisce premi ai cantanti e performer più apprezzati all’interno del panorama musicale. Anche quest’anno l’artista più nominata è Taylor Swift, che continua a collezionare un successo dopo l’altro. Ecco la lista completa delle nomination.
Indice
“MTV VMA 2024”, Taylor Swift è la più nominata
Questa nuova edizione degli MTV Video Music Awards che si terranno a New York nella notte del 10 settembre, consacra ancora una volta il successo di Taylor Swift. Proprio come l’anno scorso, la cantante, che ha dovuto annullare i suoi concerti a Vienna per allarme terrorismo, ha fatto il pieno di nomination, risultando l’artista con più candidature per l’edizione 2024. Ben 10 possibili vittorie per la cantante che sta facendo il giro del mondo col suo Eras Tour.
Dopo di lei, si difende molto bene Post Malone, artista che ha collaborato con la cantante in Fortnight e che la segue nella corsa alle nomination con 9 candidature. Ariana Grande, Eminem e Sabrina Carpenter hanno invece 6 candidature ciascuno, mentre Olivia Rodrigo ne ha conquistate 4.
I fan possono votare i loro idoli sul sito e in Italia potremo godere della premiazione in lingua originale nella notte tra il 10 e 11 settembre alle 2 del mattino su MTV, MTV Music, Comedy Central e in streaming su NOW.
“MTV VMA 2024”, tutte le nomination
Di seguito la lista completa delle nomination degli MTV VMA 2024
Video of the year
Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
Billie Eilish – Lunch
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Eminem – Houdini
SZA – Snooze
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight
Artist of the year
Ariana Grande
Bad Bunny
Eminem
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Song of the year
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em
Jack Harlow – Lovin on Me
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight
Teddy Swims – Lose Control
Best new artist
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tyla
Best collaboration
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be
Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll – Wild Ones
Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight
Best pop
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McCrae
Taylor Swift
Best hip-hop
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy
Eminem – Houdini
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Gunna – fukumean
Megan Thee Stallion – BOA
Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti – FE!N
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – Lifeline
Muni Long – Made for Me
SZA – Snooze
Tyla – Water
Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – Good Good
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Best alternative
Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
Bleachers – Tiny Moves
Hozier – Too Sweet
Imagine Dragons – Eyes Closed
Linkin Park – Friendly Fire
Teddy Swims – Lose Control (Live)
Best rock
Bon Jovi – Legendary
Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove
Green Day – Dilemma
Kings of Leon – Mustang
Lenny Kravitz – Human
U2 – Atomic City
Best Latin
Anitta – Mil Veces
Bad Bunny – Monaco
Karol G – Mi Ex Tenía Razón
Myke Towers – LaLa
Peso Pluma & Anitta – Bellakeo
Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky
Shakira & Cardi B – Puntería
Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song
Burna Boy – City Boys
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – Sensational
Tems – Love Me JeJe
Tyla – Water
Usher, Pheelz – Ruin
Best K-pop
Jung Kook ft. Latto – Seven
LISA – Rockstar
NCT Dream – Smoothie
NewJeans – Super Shy
Stray Kids – LALALALA
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Deja vu
Video for good
Alexander Stewart – if you only knew
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For (From Barbie)
Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – Best for Me
RAYE – Genesis.
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
MTV push performance of the year
Agosto 2023: Kaliii – Area Codes
Settembre 2023: GloRilla – Lick or Sum
Ottobre 2023: Benson Boone – In The Stars
Novembre 2023: Coco Jones – ICU
Dicembre 2023: Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Gennaio 2024: Jessie Murph – Wild Ones
Febbraio 2024: Teddy Swims – Lose Control
Marzo 2024: Chappell Roan – Red Wine Supernova
Aprile 2024: Flyana Boss – yeaaa
Maggio 2024: Laufey – Goddess
Giugno 2024: LE SSERAFIM – EASY
Luglio 2024: The Warning – Automatic Sun
Best direction
Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
Bleachers – Tiny Moves
Eminem – Houdini
Megan Thee Stallion – BOA
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight
Best cinematography
Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
Charli XCX – Von dutch
Dua Lipa – Illusion
Olivia Rodrigo – obsessed
Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight
Best editing
Anitta – Mil Veces
Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
Eminem – Houdini
LISA – Rockstar
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight
Best choreography
Bleachers – Tiny Moves
Dua Lipa – Houdini
LISA – Rockstar
Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky
Tate McCrae – Greedy
Troye Sivan – Rush
Best visual effects
Ariana Grande – the boy is mine
Eminem – Houdini
Justin Timberlake – Selfish
Megan Thee Stallion – BOA
Olivia Rodrigo – get him back!
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight
Best art direction
Charli XCX – 360
LISA – Rockstar
Megan Thee Stallion – BOA
Olivia Rodrigo – bad idea right?
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight