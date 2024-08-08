MTV VMA 2024, Taylor Swift domina le candidature: tutte le nomination

Gli "MTV VMA" hanno annunciato le nomination per l'edizione 2024 e Taylor Swift parte in testa: ecco tutte le candidature

Tutto pronto per l’edizione 2024 degli MTV Video Music Awards, l’evento organizzato dall’iconica emittente televisivache attribuisce premi ai cantanti e performer più apprezzati all’interno del panorama musicale. Anche quest’anno l’artista più nominata è Taylor Swift, che continua a collezionare un successo dopo l’altro. Ecco la lista completa delle nomination.

“MTV VMA 2024”, Taylor Swift è la più nominata

Questa nuova edizione degli MTV Video Music Awards che si terranno a New York nella notte del 10 settembre, consacra ancora una volta il successo di Taylor Swift. Proprio come l’anno scorso, la cantante, che ha dovuto annullare i suoi concerti a Vienna per allarme terrorismo, ha fatto il pieno di nomination, risultando l’artista con più candidature per l’edizione 2024. Ben 10 possibili vittorie per la cantante che sta facendo il giro del mondo col suo Eras Tour.

Dopo di lei, si difende molto bene Post Malone, artista che ha collaborato con la cantante in Fortnight e che la segue nella corsa alle nomination con 9 candidature. Ariana Grande, Eminem e Sabrina Carpenter hanno invece 6 candidature ciascuno, mentre Olivia Rodrigo ne ha conquistate 4.

I fan possono votare i loro idoli sul sito e in Italia potremo godere della premiazione in lingua originale nella notte tra il 10 e 11 settembre alle 2 del mattino su MTV, MTV Music, Comedy Central e in streaming su NOW.

“MTV VMA 2024”, tutte le nomination

Di seguito la lista completa delle nomination degli MTV VMA 2024

Video of the year

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Billie Eilish – Lunch

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Eminem – Houdini

SZA – Snooze

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight

Artist of the year

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Song of the year

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em

Jack Harlow – Lovin on Me

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight

Teddy Swims – Lose Control

Best new artist

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Best collaboration

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be

Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll – Wild Ones

Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight

Best pop

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McCrae

Taylor Swift

Best hip-hop

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy

Eminem – Houdini

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Gunna – fukumean

Megan Thee Stallion – BOA

Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti – FE!N

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – Lifeline

Muni Long – Made for Me

SZA – Snooze

Tyla – Water

Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – Good Good

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Best alternative

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Bleachers – Tiny Moves

Hozier – Too Sweet

Imagine Dragons – Eyes Closed

Linkin Park – Friendly Fire

Teddy Swims – Lose Control (Live)

Best rock

Bon Jovi – Legendary

Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove

Green Day – Dilemma

Kings of Leon – Mustang

Lenny Kravitz – Human

U2 – Atomic City

Best Latin

Anitta – Mil Veces

Bad Bunny – Monaco

Karol G – Mi Ex Tenía Razón

Myke Towers – LaLa

Peso Pluma & Anitta – Bellakeo

Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky

Shakira & Cardi B – Puntería

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song

Burna Boy – City Boys

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – Sensational

Tems – Love Me JeJe

Tyla – Water

Usher, Pheelz – Ruin

Best K-pop

Jung Kook ft. Latto – Seven

LISA – Rockstar

NCT Dream – Smoothie

NewJeans – Super Shy

Stray Kids – LALALALA

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Deja vu

Video for good

Alexander Stewart – if you only knew

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For (From Barbie)

Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – Best for Me

RAYE – Genesis.

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

MTV push performance of the year

Agosto 2023: Kaliii – Area Codes

Settembre 2023: GloRilla – Lick or Sum

Ottobre 2023: Benson Boone – In The Stars

Novembre 2023: Coco Jones – ICU

Dicembre 2023: Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Gennaio 2024: Jessie Murph – Wild Ones

Febbraio 2024: Teddy Swims – Lose Control

Marzo 2024: Chappell Roan – Red Wine Supernova

Aprile 2024: Flyana Boss – yeaaa

Maggio 2024: Laufey – Goddess

Giugno 2024: LE SSERAFIM – EASY

Luglio 2024: The Warning – Automatic Sun

Best direction

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Bleachers – Tiny Moves

Eminem – Houdini

Megan Thee Stallion – BOA

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight

Best cinematography

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Charli XCX – Von dutch

Dua Lipa – Illusion

Olivia Rodrigo – obsessed

Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight

Best editing

Anitta – Mil Veces

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Eminem – Houdini

LISA – Rockstar

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight

Best choreography

Bleachers – Tiny Moves

Dua Lipa – Houdini

LISA – Rockstar

Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky

Tate McCrae – Greedy

Troye Sivan – Rush

Best visual effects

Ariana Grande – the boy is mine

Eminem – Houdini

Justin Timberlake – Selfish

Megan Thee Stallion – BOA

Olivia Rodrigo – get him back!

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight

Best art direction

Charli XCX – 360

LISA – Rockstar

Megan Thee Stallion – BOA

Olivia Rodrigo – bad idea right?

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight