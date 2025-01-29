Grammy 2025, svelati gli artisti che si esibiranno sul palco

Fonte: IPA Charli xcx e Billie Eilish

Febbraio si preannuncia un mese davvero interessante per gli amanti della musica nazionale e internazionale. Oltre all’attesissimo Festival di Sanremo, infatti, è prevista anche la serata dei Grammy Awards, pronta a premiare il meglio della musica internazionale nella serata del 2 febbraio.

Oltre a scoprire quali cantanti nominati vinceranno i riconoscimenti, gli spettatori potranno godere di uno spettacolo unico con performance dal vivo. Ecco gli artisti che calcheranno il palco durante la serata.

“Grammy Awards 2025”, gli artisti sul palco

Domenica 2 febbraio il palco della Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles si prepara ad accoglie i Grammy Awards, uno degli eventi più attesi oltre agli Oscar. Tra i grandi momenti che costituiscono l’evento condotto da Trevor Noah, ci sono anche le performance degli artisti che canteranno live durante la serata.

L’account ufficiale dei premi ha annunciato i 9 artisti che, al momento, porteranno la propria musica sul palco. Il pubblico potrà godere della voce di Benson Boone, giovane cantante classe 2002 che dopo aver ottenuto un enorme successo con brani come Beautiful Things è anche nominato nella categoria Best New Artist. Insieme a lui saliranno sul palco anche Teddy Swims e Doechii.

Immancabili, poi, volti notissimi del panorama pop contemporaneo: la cerimonia accoglierà le performance di Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, ormai paladina del Brat, Sabrina Carpenter, che gareggia per ben 6 statuette. Chiudono il gruppo Chappell Roan, RAYE e Shakira, che ci farà cantare e ballare come ha fatto nei suoi più di 30 anni di carriera.

Dopo i devastanti incendi che hanno toccato la comunità di Los Angeles, i Grammy Awards di quest’anno avranno un duplice scopo: “La serata che non solo celebrerà l’anno in musica, ma raccoglierà ulteriori fondi per sostenere gli sforzi di soccorso degli incendi selvatici, rendere omaggio al coraggio e alla dedizione dei soccorritori e onorare lo spirito resistente di Los Angeles”.

I candidati ai “Grammy Awards 2025”

Ecco la lista completa delle nomination dei Grammy 2025:

Record of the Year

Now And Then – The Beatles

Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

360 – Charli XCX

Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Fortnight – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun – André 3000

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Brat – Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish

The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish

Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Fortnight – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter

Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

Bodyguard – Beyoncé

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

Apple – Charli XCX

Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Us. – Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift

Levii’s Jeans – Beyoncé featuring Post Malone

Guess – Charli XCX and Billie Eilish

the boy is mine – Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica

Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish

Eternal Sunshine – Ariana Grande

The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video

Tailor Swif – A$AP Rocky

360 – Charli XCX

Houdini – Eminem

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Fortnight – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Best Rap Performance

Enough (Miami) – Cardi B

When The Sun Shines Again – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos

Nissan Altima – Doechii

Houdini – Eminem

Like That – Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Yeah Glo! – GloRilla

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

Might Delete Later – J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 – Common & Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem

We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

Best Rap Song

Asteroids – Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy

Carnival – Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti

Like That – Future & Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Yeah Glo! – GloRilla

Best R&B Album

11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown

Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway

Revenge – Muni Long

Algorithm – Lucky Daye

Coming Home – Usher

Best R&B Performance

Guidance – Jhené Aiko

Residuals – Chris Brown

Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones

Made For Me (Live On BET) – Muni Long

Saturn – SZA

Best R&B Song

After Hours – Kehlani

Burning – Tems

Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones

Ruined Me – Muni Long

Saturn – SZA

Best Country Solo Performance

16 Carriages – Beyoncé

I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll

The Architect – Kacey Musgraves

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

It Takes A Woman – Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan

II Most Wanted – Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus

Break Mine – Brothers Osborne

Bigger Houses – Dan + Shay

I Had Some Help – Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

Best Country Song

The Architect – Kacey Musgraves

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll

I Had Some Help – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé

Best Country Album

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Best Rock Album

Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes

Romance – Fontaines D.C.

Saviors – Green Day

Tangk – IDLES

Dark Matter – Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones

No Name – Jack White

Best Rock Performance

Now And Then – The Beatles

Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys

The American Dream Is Killing Me – Green Day

Gift Horse – IDLES

Dark Matter – Pearl Jam

Broken Man – St. Vincent

Best Rock Song

Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys

Broken Man – St. Vincent

Dark Matter – Pearl Jam

Dilemma – Green Day

Gift Horse – IDLES

Best Latin Pop Album

Funk Generation – Anitta

El Viaje – Luis Fonsi

García – Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira

Orquídeas – Kali Uchis

Best Musical Theater Album