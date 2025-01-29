Grammy 2025, svelati gli artisti che si esibiranno sul palco

Febbraio si preannuncia un mese davvero interessante per gli amanti della musica nazionale e internazionale. Oltre all’attesissimo Festival di Sanremo, infatti, è prevista anche la serata dei Grammy Awards, pronta a premiare il meglio della musica internazionale nella serata del 2 febbraio.
Oltre a scoprire quali cantanti nominati vinceranno i riconoscimenti, gli spettatori potranno godere di uno spettacolo unico con performance dal vivo. Ecco gli artisti che calcheranno il palco durante la serata.
“Grammy Awards 2025”, gli artisti sul palco
Domenica 2 febbraio il palco della Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles si prepara ad accoglie i Grammy Awards, uno degli eventi più attesi oltre agli Oscar. Tra i grandi momenti che costituiscono l’evento condotto da Trevor Noah, ci sono anche le performance degli artisti che canteranno live durante la serata.
L’account ufficiale dei premi ha annunciato i 9 artisti che, al momento, porteranno la propria musica sul palco. Il pubblico potrà godere della voce di Benson Boone, giovane cantante classe 2002 che dopo aver ottenuto un enorme successo con brani come Beautiful Things è anche nominato nella categoria Best New Artist. Insieme a lui saliranno sul palco anche Teddy Swims e Doechii.
Immancabili, poi, volti notissimi del panorama pop contemporaneo: la cerimonia accoglierà le performance di Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, ormai paladina del Brat, Sabrina Carpenter, che gareggia per ben 6 statuette. Chiudono il gruppo Chappell Roan, RAYE e Shakira, che ci farà cantare e ballare come ha fatto nei suoi più di 30 anni di carriera.
Dopo i devastanti incendi che hanno toccato la comunità di Los Angeles, i Grammy Awards di quest’anno avranno un duplice scopo: “La serata che non solo celebrerà l’anno in musica, ma raccoglierà ulteriori fondi per sostenere gli sforzi di soccorso degli incendi selvatici, rendere omaggio al coraggio e alla dedizione dei soccorritori e onorare lo spirito resistente di Los Angeles”.
I candidati ai “Grammy Awards 2025”
Ecco la lista completa delle nomination dei Grammy 2025:
Record of the Year
- Now And Then – The Beatles
- Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé
- Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
- 360 – Charli XCX
- Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
- Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
- Fortnight – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Album of the Year
- New Blue Sun – André 3000
- Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- Brat – Charli XCX
- Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
- Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
- The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
- The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
- Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
- Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
- Fortnight – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
- Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
- Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter
- Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- RAYE
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Bodyguard – Beyoncé
- Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
- Apple – Charli XCX
- Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
- Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Us. – Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift
- Levii’s Jeans – Beyoncé featuring Post Malone
- Guess – Charli XCX and Billie Eilish
- the boy is mine – Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica
- Die With A Smile – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
- Eternal Sunshine – Ariana Grande
- The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
- The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Best Music Video
- Tailor Swif – A$AP Rocky
- 360 – Charli XCX
- Houdini – Eminem
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
- Fortnight – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
Best Rap Performance
- Enough (Miami) – Cardi B
- When The Sun Shines Again – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos
- Nissan Altima – Doechii
- Houdini – Eminem
- Like That – Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Yeah Glo! – GloRilla
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album
- Might Delete Later – J. Cole
- The Auditorium, Vol. 1 – Common & Pete Rock
- Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
- The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem
- We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Best Rap Song
- Asteroids – Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy
- Carnival – Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti
- Like That – Future & Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
- Yeah Glo! – GloRilla
Best R&B Album
- 11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown
- Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway
- Revenge – Muni Long
- Algorithm – Lucky Daye
- Coming Home – Usher
Best R&B Performance
- Guidance – Jhené Aiko
- Residuals – Chris Brown
- Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones
- Made For Me (Live On BET) – Muni Long
- Saturn – SZA
Best R&B Song
- After Hours – Kehlani
- Burning – Tems
- Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones
- Ruined Me – Muni Long
- Saturn – SZA
Best Country Solo Performance
- 16 Carriages – Beyoncé
- I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll
- The Architect – Kacey Musgraves
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
- It Takes A Woman – Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Cowboys Cry Too – Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan
- II Most Wanted – Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus
- Break Mine – Brothers Osborne
- Bigger Houses – Dan + Shay
- I Had Some Help – Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen
Best Country Song
- The Architect – Kacey Musgraves
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
- I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll
- I Had Some Help – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
- Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé
Best Country Album
- Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
- F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
- Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
- Higher – Chris Stapleton
- Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Best Rock Album
- Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes
- Romance – Fontaines D.C.
- Saviors – Green Day
- Tangk – IDLES
- Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
- Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones
- No Name – Jack White
Best Rock Performance
- Now And Then – The Beatles
- Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys
- The American Dream Is Killing Me – Green Day
- Gift Horse – IDLES
- Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
- Broken Man – St. Vincent
Best Rock Song
- Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys
- Broken Man – St. Vincent
- Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
- Dilemma – Green Day
- Gift Horse – IDLES
Best Latin Pop Album
- Funk Generation – Anitta
- El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
- García – Kany García
- Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira
- Orquídeas – Kali Uchis
Best Musical Theater Album
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Notebook
- The Outsiders
- Suffs
- The Wiz